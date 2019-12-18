Club World Cup: Liverpool trio of youngsters to join senior squad in Qatar
By Matt Davies
Last Updated: 18/12/19 10:49am
Ki-Jana Hoever, Sepp van den Berg and Caoimhin Kelleher are all flying out to join Liverpool's senior squad in Qatar.
Liverpool take on Mexican side Monterrey in the semi-final of the Club World Cup on Wednesday, scheduled just a day after their Carabao Cup exit at the hands of Aston Villa.
Manager Jurgen Klopp was made to divide his squad for the two games, opting to take his senior squad to Qatar in a bid to win the first Club World Cup trophy in the club's history.
Twenty senior players made the trip to Qatar on Sunday, leaving three spaces remaining. The travelling trio impressed against Aston Villa despite the 5-0 scoreline.
Harvey Elliot - who also received plaudits as Liverpool fielded the youngest team in the club's history - will not be making the trip.
Liverpool have just two first-team centre backs available to face Monterrey in Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez.
They will be boosted; however, by the options of Van den Berg and Hoever, who passed a late fitness test after coming off against Villa with cramp.
They enter the game with the senior team having won five games on the bounce and sitting 10 points clear at the top of Premier League, yet to lose a game.