Club World Cup: Liverpool trio of youngsters to join senior squad in Qatar

Liverpool defender Sepp van den Berg signed for the club for an initial £1.3m in June

Ki-Jana Hoever, Sepp van den Berg and Caoimhin Kelleher are all flying out to join Liverpool's senior squad in Qatar.

Liverpool take on Mexican side Monterrey in the semi-final of the Club World Cup on Wednesday, scheduled just a day after their Carabao Cup exit at the hands of Aston Villa.

Manager Jurgen Klopp was made to divide his squad for the two games, opting to take his senior squad to Qatar in a bid to win the first Club World Cup trophy in the club's history.

1:56 Highlights of the Carabao Cup quarter-final between Aston Villa and Liverpool Highlights of the Carabao Cup quarter-final between Aston Villa and Liverpool

Twenty senior players made the trip to Qatar on Sunday, leaving three spaces remaining. The travelling trio impressed against Aston Villa despite the 5-0 scoreline.

Harvey Elliot - who also received plaudits as Liverpool fielded the youngest team in the club's history - will not be making the trip.

Liverpool defender Ki-Jana Hoever overcame a late fitness test after coming off with cramp against Aston Villa

Liverpool have just two first-team centre backs available to face Monterrey in Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez.

They will be boosted; however, by the options of Van den Berg and Hoever, who passed a late fitness test after coming off against Villa with cramp.

They enter the game with the senior team having won five games on the bounce and sitting 10 points clear at the top of Premier League, yet to lose a game.