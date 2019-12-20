Virgil van Dijk returns to training ahead of Liverpool's Club World Cup final against Flamengo

Illness kept Virgil van Dijk out of Club World Cup action in midweek

Virgil van Dijk has returned to training with Liverpool in Qatar ahead of the Club World Cup final against Flamengo.

The Netherlands centre-back missed Wednesday's tight semi-final win over Monterrey in Doha through illness, forcing Jordan Henderson to play in the middle of defence in a Reds' side depleted by injury problems.

Georginio Wijnaldum, who also missed the 2-1 victory, did not feature as the media observed the first part of training in the Middle East country on Friday, ahead of Saturday's game.

Sepp van den Berg is a late addition to the squad, having travelled to Qatar on Wednesday and could play. The squad surrounded and clapped the youngster before training to celebrate his 18th birthday.

Youngster Sepp van den Berg flew out to Qatar after featuring for Liverpool's U23 side against Aston Villa in the Carabao Cup

Reds manager Jurgen Klopp may also continue with Adam Lallana in a central midfield role after he impressed in midweek against the Mexican side - a position Klopp earmarked for him in pre-season.

Lallana said: "We are going to need every member of this squad if we are going to be successful this year, and being successful is winning this competition, going for the league, being successful in the Champions League."

Thunderstorms have cleared and the squad trained in sunshine for the first time since their arrival last weekend.