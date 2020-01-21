Timo Werner: Liverpool not planning to sign RB Leipzig striker

Liverpool will continue to monitor Timo Werner but have no immediate plans to buy the striker

Liverpool have no plans to sign RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner in the January transfer window.

The Reds will continue to watch the German's development, as will a number of top European clubs including Chelsea.

But the Merseyside club are also unlikely to pursue a move in the summer as things stand, as speculation over his future mounts in Germany.

Chelsea are among a number of European clubs watching Werner

Reports in Bild this week claimed Liverpool is Werner's preferred destination should he decide to move to the Premier League.

The report said it remains a question of when he decides to move on, however, having extended his contract until 2023 last summer.

Bild also reported that his new contract has a £51m release clause which will decrease year-on-year as it progresses.

Xherdan Shaqiri will be staying at Anfield at least until the summer

Meanwhile, for Liverpool to be persuaded to sell Xherdan Shaqiri in the summer they would need to receive an offer of at least £25.5m.

Sky Sports News reported on Monday that the Reds are not willing to let the winger go this month amid interest from Roma.

La Liga side Sevilla have also shown a keenness to bring the Switzerland international in on loan this month, but they too have received a firm no.

