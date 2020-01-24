Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp laughs off 'Inevitables' tag after Wolves win

1:38 Jurgen Klopp insists nothing is decided in the Premier League title race despite Liverpool's 16-point lead Jurgen Klopp insists nothing is decided in the Premier League title race despite Liverpool's 16-point lead

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has laughed off suggestions the Premier League title race is finished and insists nothing "is decided, before it's decided".

The runaway Premier League leaders moved 16 points clear of their nearest rivals Manchester City after a 2-1 win over Wolves on Thursday night.

Victory at Molineux extended their unbeaten run in the league to 40 matches but Klopp is taking nothing for granted as he looks to end the club's 30-year wait for the league title.

When asked what he thought of the tag 'The Inevitables', Klopp said: "We couldn't care less about these kind of things, as far as I'm concerned.

"I think at this moment we are not even mathematically qualified for the Champions League for next year.

"The only thing we can do is focus on our next games, which is now Shrewsbury, then West Ham and Southampton. That is how it is."

Klopp added: "I cannot change the situation. I've never heard about anything being decided, before it's decided. So why should we think about these kind of things?

"The game last night is a very good example for our situation. It was never easy, it will never be easy and we just have to fight as much as we can."

Liverpool travel to face Sky Bet League One side Shrewsbury on Sunday in the fourth round of the FA Cup.

Sadio Mane had a scan on Friday after suffering a muscle injury against Wolves and could miss the trip to New Meadow.

Klopp confirmed Dejan Lovren has returned to training after a thigh injury but Xherdan Shaqiri, James Milner and Naby Keita all remain doubtful.

Klopp has suggested he will rotate his squad for the match, with a number of the club's youngsters expected to feature.

"We will have a team with fresh legs," he said. "We have players that have come back from injury so it makes sense to play them, because they are pretty good.

"We want to go through that round, now we are qualified we want to go through.

"It's a tough place to go, how it always is in cup competitions."