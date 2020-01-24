Liverpool stars dominate Power Rankings after beating Wolves

Sky Sports and Budweiser, the official beer of the Premier League, have teamed up to bring you the weekly Power Rankings.

Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero tops the chart for a third week running after scoring the winner just six minutes after coming on as late substitute in a 1-0 win against Sheffield United.

Sergio Aguero made the difference after coming on as a substitute with 23 minutes to go and scoring the winner against Sheffield United

Chelsea full-back Cesar Azpilicueta creeps into runner-up spot after temporarily edging his side ahead in a 2-2 draw with Arsenal, having assisted Callum Hudson-Odoi against Burnley and scored at Brighton earlier this month.

But Liverpool dominate the top table, with Alisson (No 3), Trent Alexander-Arnold (No 6), Jordan Henderson (No 7), Virgil van Dijk (No 8) and Roberto Firmino (No 10) all occupying top-10 standings after a 2-1 win over Wolves.

Southampton winger Nathan Redmond (No 4) broke the deadlock with a stunner at Crystal Palace before team-mate Stuart Armstrong (No 11) struck another scorcher to double the Saints' lead.

Leicester full-back Ricardo (No 5) scored and assisted as the Foxes returned to winning ways in a 4-1 victory at West Ham, while Watford striker Troy Deeney (No 9) opened the scoring during his side's 2-1 defeat against Aston Villa.

In terms of each club's top player, goalkeepers topped the pack in four of the 20 clubs, included Aaron Ramsdale (Bournemouth), Alisson (Liverpool), Martin Dubravka (Newcastle) and Dean Henderson (Sheffield United).