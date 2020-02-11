Dejan Lovren wants Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool to replicate Barcelona's trophy spree

1:33 Liverpool defender Dejan Lovren hopes the team can build a dynasty under Jurgen Klopp Liverpool defender Dejan Lovren hopes the team can build a dynasty under Jurgen Klopp

Dejan Lovren says he wants Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool to replicate Barcelona's trophy spree and be remembered as one the greatest teams in history.

After missing out to the title to Manchester City by a point last season, Liverpool are 22 points clear of Pep Guardiola's men with an astonishing 24 wins from 25 Premier League matches this term.

European champions Liverpool have already won the European Super Cup and FIFA Club World Cup this season and are now just six victories away from claiming their first domestic title in 30 years.

Norwich vs Liverpool Live on

Lovren says everything has fallen perfectly into place this season and he now hopes Liverpool can emulate Barcelona and deliver trophy after trophy.

"I've been there from the beginning with Jurgen and it took quite a while, two or three years to build everything up," Lovren told Sky Sports News at a club event at Anfield to support Safer Internet Day 2019.

"Let's say, we clicked this year - maybe even last year - but we missed out by one point.

Jurgen Klopp has won three finals and lost three finals as Liverpool manager

"Now we understand each other, what we need, what we want. And I especially want, that we are remembered maybe like the Barcelona team that won in four years [something like] 20 trophies.

"Why should we not do that? I think we can do it and I want that we are remembered as one of the best teams that have played - not only for this year, but for many, many years."

1:09 Lovren told Sky Sports News in November that if Liverpool didn't win the Champions League last season, he would have considered leaving the club Lovren told Sky Sports News in November that if Liverpool didn't win the Champions League last season, he would have considered leaving the club

Lovren: Hunger and greed makes us special

Lovren insists the atmosphere in the dressing-room this term is like nothing he has experienced before, and says their selfish desire to win matches is what makes this Liverpool squad special.

"It's not a lie. It's a privilege to be in the dressing-room and to see smiley faces, but it's not just about smiley faces - it's about how we are still reacting on the training ground," Lovren said.

2:11 Liverpool chairman Tom Werner says he is enjoying a 'dream' season as the club close in on their first Premier League title Liverpool chairman Tom Werner says he is enjoying a 'dream' season as the club close in on their first Premier League title

"We are still hungry, still greedy and this is what makes us special to be honest.

"I think many other teams would go easy now with a 22-point lead but we don't look at these 22 points. We are just focused game-by-game and this I think is the simplest way to be the best.

"It is a good experience also for the younger ones, to understand that even if you are on top you still need to work as hard as if you were in the middle of the table or in last position."

0:53 Sadio Mane returned to training with Liverpool on Monday as chairman Tom Werner watched on Sadio Mane returned to training with Liverpool on Monday as chairman Tom Werner watched on

Lovren: I have five more years at the top

After losing his place a regular first-choice centre-back, Lovren looked to be on the verge of an exit from Liverpool last summer.

The Croatia international admits he finds it difficult not being in the team, and while he is thrilled with the team's performances over the last 12 months, Lovren cannot guarantee he will be at Anfield last season.

"I'm patient. I'm working behind closed doors a lot and sometimes it is frustrating when you don't play," he added.

0:58 Lovren explains the importance of children adopting caution when using the Internet as Liverpool hosted hundreds of local schoolchildren for the fourth year in succession at Anfield on Safer Internet Day Lovren explains the importance of children adopting caution when using the Internet as Liverpool hosted hundreds of local schoolchildren for the fourth year in succession at Anfield on Safer Internet Day

"You are fighting with yourself in your mind, asking 'Why not?'. But you are accepting it, you are moving on and from my personal point of view I want to be better every day in the training sessions.

"The day will come when I will get again the chance so I am happy that I am not injured - which is the most important thing - and I'm also happy that we are all together and we have a full squad at the moment.

"Of course I want to be in the team that wins many trophies. I think, and I feel, that I have quite a lot of years to give especially in professional football. I'm 30, so another good five years.

"I don't think I'm just a throwaway. If the club needs me I am here, I am happy. But you never know what can happen in the summer. At the moment I am just focused on the point where I can say I made it [as part of a great team]."