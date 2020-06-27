Liverpool win the Premier League: How well do you know the new champions?

Liverpool have won their first-ever Premier League title, but how much do you remember of their victorious season so far? Take our quiz to find out!

After Manchester City lost 2-1 to Chelsea on Thursday evening, it handed Liverpool their first league trophy in 30 years and their first in the Premier League.

But do you remember who scored their first goal of the season? And what about some of their memorable moments and incidents?

Test your knowledge on Liverpool's title-winning season so far with our fun quiz below...