Liverpool News

News
  • News
  • Teams
  • Video
  • Fixtures
  • Results
  • Tables
  • Stats
  • Squad
  • Transfers
  • Sky Bet
  • Super 6
More from Football

Liverpool win the Premier League: How well do you know the new champions?

Liverpool won their first league title in 30 years after Man City lost 2-1 to Chelsea on Thursday evening

Last Updated: 26/06/20 3:26pm

Liverpool have won their first-ever Premier League title, but how much do you remember of their victorious season so far? Take our quiz to find out!

After Manchester City lost 2-1 to Chelsea on Thursday evening, it handed Liverpool their first league trophy in 30 years and their first in the Premier League.

Also See:

But do you remember who scored their first goal of the season? And what about some of their memorable moments and incidents?

Test your knowledge on Liverpool's title-winning season so far with our fun quiz below...

Back-to-back Super 6 winners?

Do not miss your chance to land the £250,000 jackpot for a sixth time this season on Saturday. Play for free.

Trending

©2020 Sky UK