Diogo Jota: Liverpool agree £45m deal for Wolves forward
Liverpool defender Ki-Jana Hoever set to move to Molineux in a deal worth an initial £10m
Last Updated: 18/09/20 11:11pm
Liverpool have agreed a £45m deal for Wolves forward Diogo Jota, with the 23-year-old set to head to Melwood on Saturday to undergo a medical before competing the deal.
The move comes just hours after the Premier League champions secured the signing of Thiago Alcantara from Bayern Munich in a deal that could be worth up to £25m.
Jota's arrival at Anfield could be made easier by Liverpool defender Ki-Jana Hoever moving to Wolves in a deal worth £10m, plus add-ons.
Jota left Molineux before kick-off against Stoke in the Carabao Cup on Thursday and was an unused substitute at the weekend in the 2-0 win at Sheffield United.
Liverpool teenager Hoever, who has appeared four times for Jurgen Klopp's side, can play right wing-back, right-back and centre-back - all positions which Wolves are looking to strengthen during this transfer window.
The 18-year-old joined Liverpool from Ajax in 2018 and only signed a new long-term contract at Anfield last summer.
However, he is set to join Wolves on a permanent deal after terms were agreed between the two Premier League clubs.
