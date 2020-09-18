Diogo Jota: Liverpool agree £45m deal for Wolves forward

Liverpool are set to make Diogo Jota their third signing of the transfer window

Liverpool have agreed a £45m deal for Wolves forward Diogo Jota, with the 23-year-old set to head to Melwood on Saturday to undergo a medical before competing the deal.

The move comes just hours after the Premier League champions secured the signing of Thiago Alcantara from Bayern Munich in a deal that could be worth up to £25m.

Jota's arrival at Anfield could be made easier by Liverpool defender Ki-Jana Hoever moving to Wolves in a deal worth £10m, plus add-ons.

Jota left Molineux before kick-off against Stoke in the Carabao Cup on Thursday and was an unused substitute at the weekend in the 2-0 win at Sheffield United.

Liverpool youngster Ki-Jana Hoever (R) looks set to join Wolves

Liverpool teenager Hoever, who has appeared four times for Jurgen Klopp's side, can play right wing-back, right-back and centre-back - all positions which Wolves are looking to strengthen during this transfer window.

The 18-year-old joined Liverpool from Ajax in 2018 and only signed a new long-term contract at Anfield last summer.

However, he is set to join Wolves on a permanent deal after terms were agreed between the two Premier League clubs.

0:46 Sky Sports News' Vinny O'Connor has the details of the contract signed by Liverpool midfielder Thiago Alcantara Sky Sports News' Vinny O'Connor has the details of the contract signed by Liverpool midfielder Thiago Alcantara

Summer transfer window - key dates and times

The summer transfer window closes at 11pm on Monday October 5 with a feast of activity lined up on Transfer Deadline Day on Sky Sports News and across our Sky Sports platforms.

A domestic-only window for deals between the Premier League and EFL then runs from October 5 and closes on Friday, October 16 at 5pm. Follow all the news and analysis on SSN and across Sky Sports' digital platforms, including with our dedicated Transfer Centre blog.