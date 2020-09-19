Diogo Jota: Liverpool is 'the right place' for Wolves forward, says Nuno Espirito Santo

Diogo Jota is on the verge of joining Liverpool for a fee of £45m

Nuno Espirito Santo says Wolves forward Diogo Jota is "going to the right place" ahead of his proposed transfer to Liverpool.

The Premier League champions have agreed a £45m deal for Jota , with the 23-year-old set travelling to Melwood on Saturday to undergo a medical before completing the deal.

Jota left Molineux before kick-off against Stoke in the Carabao Cup on Thursday and was an unused substitute at the weekend in the 2-0 win at Sheffield United.

Wolves head coach Nuno was short with his answers when questioned about Jota in midweek but offered a more complete explanation on the subject when he faced reporters on Saturday.

"Diogo is amazing and everybody knows the relationship we built. What Diogo did for us is absolutely fantastic," he said.

"I think Diogo is going to the right place and we wish him all the best, knowing that it never be forgotten, especially by our fans, all the memorable moments that Diogo provided."

Nuno hopes to swiftly recruit a direct replacement for Jota having already identified an unnamed target.

"We still have to adjust the squad. It's clear that we need to balance our squad better," he said.

Liverpool have signed Thiago Alcantara from Bayern Munich in a deal that could rise to £25m

"We already identified the targets, we know the player we want to bring and now we hope that our plan continues as it previously did.

"Jeff [Shi, Wolves' executive chairman] knows who is our target and where we need to work on our squad."

