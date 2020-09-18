Diogo Jota: Liverpool interested in signing Wolves forward

Liverpool are interested in signing Wolves forward Diogo Jota

Liverpool are interested in signing Wolves forward Diogo Jota as they look to bolster their attacking options.

Any potential agreement for Jota could be made easier with Liverpool defender Ki-Jana Hoever set to join Wolves in a deal worth £10m, plus add-ons.

Jota left Molineux before kick-off against Stoke in the Carabao Cup on Thursday and was an unused substitute at the weekend in the 2-0 win at Sheffield United.

Liverpool youngster Ki-Jana Hoever (R) looks set to join Wolves

Liverpool teenager Hoever, who has appeared four times for Jurgen Klopp's side, can play right wing-back, right-back and centre-back - all positions which Wolves have looked to strengthen during this transfer window.

The 18-year-old joined Liverpool from Ajax in 2018 and only signed a new long-term contract at Anfield last summer.

However, he is now set to join Wolves on a permanent deal after terms were agreed between the two Premier League clubs, which may improve Liverpool's chances of landing Jota.

0:46 Sky Sports News' Vinny O'Connor has the details of the contract signed by Liverpool midfielder Thiago Alcantara Sky Sports News' Vinny O'Connor has the details of the contract signed by Liverpool midfielder Thiago Alcantara

Meanwhile, Liverpool confirmed the arrival of Thiago Alcantara from Bayern Munich on Friday in a deal that could rise to £25m.

The Premier League champions have also been linked with Watford's Ismaila Sarr as they look to improve their options in the final third.

Chelsea vs Liverpool Live on

Summer transfer window - key dates and times

The summer transfer window closes at 11pm on Monday October 5 with a feast of activity lined up on Transfer Deadline Day on Sky Sports News and across our Sky Sports platforms.

A domestic-only window for deals between the Premier League and EFL then runs from October 5 and closes on Friday October 16 at 5pm. Follow all the news and analysis on SSN and across Sky Sports' digital platforms, including with our dedicated Transfer Centre blog.