Liverpool: Jurgen Klopp unsurprised by Diogo Jota impact

Jurgen Klopp says he is not surprised how quickly Diogo Jota has adapted to Liverpool's playing style and made an instant impact at the club.

Jota has scored three goals in the Reds' past three games, coming off the bench to net a winner against West Ham which secured the points to put his new club top of the Premier League table.

That strike took his Liverpool tally to four for the season, an impressive start following his £45m summer transfer from Wolverhampton Wanderers and one which has not come as a surprise to his manager.

"He's good, as players should be when they join us," Klopp said at a media briefing ahead of Liverpool's Champions League tie against Atalanta. "He's experienced and has already played a lot of football in the Premier League.

"He's a really good boy and he's a really good signing. I knew it would not take long for him to adapt because the intensity level from Wolves is very high.

0:54 The Anfield Wrap's John Gibbons says the team have proved they can cope with the loss of Virgil van Dijk to a long-term injury

"The boys on the wings have to run like crazy so we knew physically he would be good. Then it's all about finding your feet in a new environment.

"It was easy for him to step into the squad and it's good that we have more than 11 who are in a good shape at the moment."

1:06 Jamie Carragher and Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp were both impressed by Nat Phillips' Premier League debut for the club in their 2-1 win over West Ham

Liverpool travel to Italy to face an Atalanta side who scored 95 goals in all competitions last season bolstered by the return from injury of Naby Keita and Joel Matip, although decisions on their inclusion will be left until as late as possible on Tuesday.

Klopp will also have been given selection food for thought by Jota, a player he suggested may have benefited from being used a substitute in the early stages of his Liverpool career.

Image: Liverpool defender Joel Matip was injured in the 2-2 draw at Everton but trained with the squad this week

He said: "It's about coming into a game and finding rhythm and they (substitutes) come on with no pressure. Sometimes if a player is starting he has the night before to think about it.

"It's personal and it's a learning process. Coming on and starting a game when you're new to the club also brings a lot of pressure."

1:56 Jamie Carragher has his say on whether Diogo Jota deserves a place in Liverpool's starting 11

Diogo Jota was once again Liverpool's difference-maker on Saturday, scoring the winner against West Ham at Anfield after previously netting against Sheff Utd and FC Midtjylland this past week.

