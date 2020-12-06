Rainbow Laces: Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson shows how LGBT+ campaign makes a difference

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson highlighted the importance of the Rainbow Laces campaign with a social media interaction with a fan who explained why seeing his rainbow armband has a meaningful effect.

Henderson wore a Rainbow Laces captain's armband during Liverpool's 4-0 win over Wolves at Anfield on Sunday as part of the campaign promoting a welcoming culture to LGBT+ fans.

After the game Henderson was contacted by Liverpool fan Keith Spooner on Twitter who explained the significance the armband had to him.

You’ll never walk alone Keith. If wearing the #RainbowLaces armband helps even just one person then it’s progress. Everyone is welcome at Liverpool Football Club. Hope you enjoyed the game tonight. #YNWA https://t.co/TfIhASribZ — Jordan Henderson (@JHenderson) December 6, 2020

Football is a game for everyone. No matter what. #RainbowLaces pic.twitter.com/wDLFgY2pp3 — Jordan Henderson (@JHenderson) December 5, 2020

He said: "At 17 I came out, I struggled through my teenage years but the one thing that always made me feel at home was Liverpool. Seeing this means the world to me, it truly does!"

2:59 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Liverpool's win over Wolves in the Premier League

Henderson shared the message to his followers and replied: "You'll never walk alone Keith. If wearing a Rainbow Laces armband helps even just one person then it's progress. Everyone is welcome at Liverpool Football Club. Hope you enjoyed the game tonight."

Every captain wore a Rainbow Laces armband over the weekend, alongside other activity promoting the campaign including handshake boards, ball plinths, and rainbow-coloured seats at the London Stadium where 2,000 fans were in attendance to watch West Ham play Manchester United.

