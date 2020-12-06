Rainbow Laces: Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson shows how LGBT+ campaign makes a difference

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson highlighted the importance of the Rainbow Laces campaign with a social media interaction with a fan who explained why seeing his rainbow armband has a meaningful effect.
Henderson wore a Rainbow Laces captain's armband during Liverpool's 4-0 win over Wolves at Anfield on Sunday as part of the campaign promoting a welcoming culture to LGBT+ fans.
After the game Henderson was contacted by Liverpool fan Keith Spooner on Twitter who explained the significance the armband had to him.
You’ll never walk alone Keith. If wearing the #RainbowLaces armband helps even just one person then it’s progress. Everyone is welcome at Liverpool Football Club. Hope you enjoyed the game tonight. #YNWA https://t.co/TfIhASribZ— Jordan Henderson (@JHenderson) December 6, 2020
Football is a game for everyone. No matter what. #RainbowLaces pic.twitter.com/wDLFgY2pp3— Jordan Henderson (@JHenderson) December 5, 2020
He said: "At 17 I came out, I struggled through my teenage years but the one thing that always made me feel at home was Liverpool. Seeing this means the world to me, it truly does!"
Henderson shared the message to his followers and replied: "You'll never walk alone Keith. If wearing a Rainbow Laces armband helps even just one person then it's progress. Everyone is welcome at Liverpool Football Club. Hope you enjoyed the game tonight."
Every captain wore a Rainbow Laces armband over the weekend, alongside other activity promoting the campaign including handshake boards, ball plinths, and rainbow-coloured seats at the London Stadium where 2,000 fans were in attendance to watch West Ham play Manchester United.
