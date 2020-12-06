Rainbow Laces: Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson shows how LGBT+ campaign makes a difference

Jordan Henderson on wearing a Rainbow Laces armband: "If wearing a Rainbow Laces armband helps even just one person then it's progress. Everyone is welcome at Liverpool Football Club"; Premier League, EFL, WSL show support for LGBT+ campaign

Sunday 6 December 2020 23:44, UK

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson wore a Rainbow Laces armband during Sunday&#39;s 4-0 win over Wolves
Image: Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson wore a Rainbow Laces armband during Sunday's 4-0 win over Wolves

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson highlighted the importance of the Rainbow Laces campaign with a social media interaction with a fan who explained why seeing his rainbow armband has a meaningful effect.

Henderson wore a Rainbow Laces captain's armband during Liverpool's 4-0 win over Wolves at Anfield on Sunday as part of the campaign promoting a welcoming culture to LGBT+ fans.

After the game Henderson was contacted by Liverpool fan Keith Spooner on Twitter who explained the significance the armband had to him.

He said: "At 17 I came out, I struggled through my teenage years but the one thing that always made me feel at home was Liverpool. Seeing this means the world to me, it truly does!"

Henderson shared the message to his followers and replied: "You'll never walk alone Keith. If wearing a Rainbow Laces armband helps even just one person then it's progress. Everyone is welcome at Liverpool Football Club. Hope you enjoyed the game tonight."

Every captain wore a Rainbow Laces armband over the weekend, alongside other activity promoting the campaign including handshake boards, ball plinths, and rainbow-coloured seats at the London Stadium where 2,000 fans were in attendance to watch West Ham play Manchester United.

Sky Sports is a member of TeamPride which supports Stonewall's Rainbow Laces campaign. If you'd like to help inspire others in sport by sharing your own story of being LGBT+ or an ally, please contact us here.

