Liverpool's Caoimhin Kelleher staying grounded after back-to-back clean sheets

Liverpool's rookie goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher is trying to take his rapid rise in his stride.
The Republic of Ireland U21 international has marked his debuts in arguably club football's two biggest competitions - the Champions League and Premier League - with two clean sheets after putting in another competent display in the 4-0 win over Wolves.
Kelleher, who only turned 22 a fortnight ago, is standing in for the injured Alisson Becker having been promoted to number two ahead of the previously established Adrian.
- Liverpool 4-0 Wolves - Report and free match highlights
- How the teams lined up | Match stats
- Klopp: Wasn't that the perfect night?
- Henderson highlights why Rainbow Laces matter
He has not put a foot - or a glove - wrong in 180 minutes while also producing some great saves, including one to deny Daniel Podence in the first half in front of a Kop which had, for the first time since March, fans in attendance.
But the Irishman is also doing a good job of keeping his feet on the ground.
"I'm just trying to be there for the team to help them out in those moments and thankfully again I was able to make those saves and get the clean sheet," he said.
"To get the clean sheet, for me and the back four, is the most important thing for us. We've done our job then.
"From the first minute we really were on fire and we played really well. It was top class.
"We scored four goals [and] could maybe have had a few more as well. It was a great all-round team performance."
It was a fitting way to mark the occasion of having supporters, albeit only 2,000, back inside the stadium to see the summer's Premier League winners for the first time.
"It was obviously amazing. It's been so long without them that it felt kind of strange to see them, but it was such an amazing feeling to have them back in the stadium," added Kelleher, who may find himself back in a more familiar position on the bench for Wednesday's Champions League dead rubber against Midtjylland.
"The support they give, honestly, is different class. You saw how we perform when they're there, so to have them back was a real plus."