Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp wins FIFA award for best manager

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has been named the best men's coach for 2020 at the Best FIFA awards.
The Liverpool manager won the prize for a second successive season after beating off competition from Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa and Bayern Munich's Hansi Flick, who were the other finalists for the award.
Klopp's side followed up their 2018-2019 Champions League triumph by winning the 2019-20 Premier League as the Reds ended a 30-year wait to win the top flight title.
Klopp gave credit to his coaching team, saying: "I have to thank these boys. What we did in the last few years was really special."
On the Premier League title, the German added: "I had no idea how it would feel and it felt absolutely overwhelming."
Four Liverpool players & KDB make best XI
Liverpool's Alisson, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk and Thiago Alcantara were named in the men's XI of the year, along with Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne.
Brazil international Alisson lost out to Bayern keeper Manuel Neuer in the award for the goalkeeper of the year, but was chosen ahead of the German in the team of the year.
Alexander-Arnold and Van Dijk were key figures in Liverpool's title-winning side, while Thiago joined the club this summer after helping Bayern to win the Champions League.
The three contenders for the men's player of the year - Bayern forward Robert Lewandowski, Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo and Barcelona captain Lionel Messi - made up the front three in the team of the year.
Son gets Puskas award for solo wondergoal
Son Heung-Min's sublime individual goal for Tottenham against Burnley last December has been named the best in the world over the last year.
The South Korean picked up the ball on the edge of his own area during the 5-0 Premier League win before running through the entire Burnley team and slotting past Nick Pope.
Son beat efforts from Luiz Suarez for Barcelona and Flamengo's Giorgian De Arrascaeta to win the Puskas Award at FIFA's The Best ceremony.
The award, first established in 2009, is named after former Real Madrid striker Ferenc Puskas.
Son follows in the footsteps of the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Neymar, James Rodriguez, Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Mohamed Salah in claiming the award.