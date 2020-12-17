FIFA Best: Heung-Min Son wins Puskas Award for best goal of the past 12 months

Heung-Min Son has picked up the award for the best goal of the past 12 months at the FIFA Best awards for his incredible solo effort against Burnley last season.
Jordan Flores' outrageous volley for Dundalk against Shamrock Rovers in the League of Ireland was also shortlisted, along with Sophie Ingle's effort for Chelsea against Arsenal and a fine goal for Manchester City's Caroline Weir against Manchester United.
Luis Suarez and Flamengo's Giorgian De Arrascaeta made the final three alongside Son, but it was the Spurs forward who emerged victorious.
- Klopp wins FIFA award for best manager
- Jose: The best team lost | Klopp: I thought he was joking!
- Liverpool 2-1 Tottenham - Match report
The goal in question took place against Burnley last December in Spurs' 5-0 win. Son picked the ball up on the edge of the Burnley penalty area, before scything through the middle the Clarets defence, running the full length of the pitch before slotting home.
Son has been one of the outstanding players in the Premier League this season, scoring 14 goals in 22 games to help Spurs to the top of the table and into the Europa League knockout rounds.
Mourinho: Son wants to spend career with Spurs
Son wants to spend the rest of his career with Tottenham, believes Jose Mourinho, but the Spurs boss says efforts to extend the forward's contract have been hampered by the coronavirus pandemic.
Spurs announced last month that they had made losses of £63.9m for the year ending June 30, 2020 - having made a profit of £68.6m in the previous 12 months - with coronavirus having a "material" impact on their finances, according to chairman Daniel Levy.
Mourinho said: "How can you sign a new contract with a player? You don't know what is going to happen next season. You don't know if you can offer the player a better contract than they have now. It's a very strange moment.
"I just trust Sonny and Daniel Levy. I know that both want him to stay, if possible, for life, if possible until the end of the career."