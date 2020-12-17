Lucy Bronze wins FIFA women's player award; Sarina Wiegman best coach

Manchester City defender Lucy Bronze has been named The Best FIFA Women's Player for 2020 ahead of Pernille Harder and Wendie Renard, while future England Women's head coach Sarina Wiegman won The Best FIFA Women's Coach award.

Bronze returned to City in the summer after spending three years at Lyon, where she won three straight Champions League and French league titles.

"Wow, what a surprise," Bronze said upon receiving the award. "To be even nominated alongside the two other players, who I know very well - both incredible players and amazing human beings.

"To have won it, I don't think I have the words right now to explain how I'm feeling. If there's anything that 2020 has taught us it's to appreciate every moment. Winning this award now, I'll appreciate it more than ever and I'll remember this moment for the rest of my life."

Both Bronze and Renard were part of Lyon's treble-winning side in 2019-20, and the club's dominance also saw Sarah Bouhaddi claim The Best FIFA Women's Goalkeeper award ahead of Christiane Endler (Chile & Paris Saint-Germain) and Alyssa Naeher (USA & Chicago Red Stars).

FIFA FIFPro Women’s World11 2020 Christiane Endler, Lucy Bronze, Wendie Renard, Millie Bright, Delphine Cascarino, Barbara Bonansea, Veronica Boquete, Megan Rapinoe, Pernille Harder, Vivianne Miedema, Tobin Heath

0:51 England defender Lucy Bronze says she is looking forward to working with incoming head coach Sarina Wiegman when she starts in September 2021

Bronze was also named in the FIFA FIFPRO Women's World11, where she was joined by Chelsea defender and fellow England international Millie Bright.

The English duo were two of five WSL players to make the XI, with Chelsea's Harder joined in attack by Arsenal's Vivianne Miedema and Manchester United's Tobin Heath.

In the men's categories, Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp was named the best men's coach, while Robert Lewandowski beat Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo to the best player award.

Neville's successor Wiegman wins coach award

1:54 Incoming England Women head coach Sarina Wiegman says she is 'honoured' to be working with a 'world class team' when she succeeds Phil Neville in September 2021

Netherlands women's coach Sarina Wiegman, who will replace Phil Neville as England Women's head coach in September 2021, won The Best FIFA Women's Coach.

Wiegman guided the Netherlands to eight straight wins in UEFA Women's Championship qualifying, though come the tournament she will be in charge of England after Euro 2021 was pushed back a year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

She signed a four-year deal and will take charge of England after the postponed Tokyo Olympics next summer, where Neville is expected to take charge of the Team GB women's football team.

"Phil has responsibility for his team for the upcoming 12 months and I will absolutely respect that," said Wiegman in August.

Chelsea Women's coach Emma Hayes and Lyon's Jean-Luc Vasseur were the other two finalists for the award.

Son gets Puskas award for solo wondergoal

1:00 Heung-Min Son's superb goal in Tottenham's 5-0 victory against Burnley has won the 2020 Puskas award

Son Heung-Min's sublime individual goal for Tottenham against Burnley last December has been named the best in the world over the last year.

The South Korean picked up the ball on the edge of his own area during the 5-0 Premier League win before running through the entire Burnley team and slotting past Nick Pope.