Robbie Fowler admits pressure is on Liverpool ahead of Man Utd match

Former Liverpool striker Robbie Fowler says Sunday's top-of-the-table match with Manchester United is bigger for the champions as they look to avoid going six points behind their rivals.

First-placed United are three points ahead of Liverpool going into the game at Anfield and a victory for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side would put them in a strong position in the title race.

Manchester United Sunday 17th January 4:00pm Kick off 4:30pm

Liverpool are without a win in their last three league matches, but Fowler still believes the champions will be confident they can claw back ground on their old rivals come Sunday.

"When you win these games it can make your whole week," said Fowler.

"It is massively important, certainly for Liverpool now because obviously they find themselves behind in the table, and they don't want to get further behind.

"I think they'll go into this game quietly confident. They're not playing unbelievable stuff at the minute, but they are there or thereabout and knowing that if they do get this right result then it puts them in such a good space and ready to go on from there.

"It's a huge game. It's probably bigger for Liverpool because of the situation the clubs find themselves in. I'm a Liverpool man, so Liverpool are going to win the game."

Fowler on management in India with East Bengal

Fowler is currently managing East Bengal in the Indian Super League and, after a difficult start to the season, they have found some form and are now unbeaten in five games.

The former Liverpool and Manchester City striker has been encouraged by the improvement of his side but refuses to get carried away with good results.

"I think we've started something," said Fowler. "We are in a good place at the minute, but we've got to continue where we're going, there is plenty of points to play for.

"There is plenty of tough games coming up, and we know that. Teams will win games and teams will lose games this year. So it is all about us and how we approach games and what we do to try and combat the opposition and what we do to remedy ourselves.

"But at the minute we are in a good place and of course we are not getting carried away. We are on a good little run at the minute and when people were quick to criticise us at the start we weren't getting too carried away.

"We know there is still plenty of hard work and plenty of hard work that we will continue to do and what I will say now is, we look a more confident team and a more settled team. We are in a good space. But we need to keep it going."