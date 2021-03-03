Alisson: Jurgen Klopp writes emotional message to Liverpool goalkeeper following death of his father

Jurgen Klopp has written an emotional message to Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson following the death of his father last week.

Jose Becker died after drowning in a lake near his holiday home in southern Brazil last Wednesday at the age of 57. He had been swimming at a dam on his property when the accident happened. No foul play was suspected.

Alisson missed Sunday's 2-0 win over Sheffield United as a result but is set to return on Thursday night when Liverpool host Chelsea.

Writing in his programme notes for the game, Klopp paid his respects to Alisson's father and reiterated his support for his No 1 goalkeeper.

0:56 Klopp says Alisson and Fabinho are available for selection against Chelsea on Thursday, while a late call will be made on Diogo Jota

"So to the most difficult sentences I have written in this publication since I arrived here," he said. "I refer of course to our goalkeeper Alisson Becker. It's been almost impossible to speak about it in public, to be honest - just too hard. But maybe I can write it better.

"The world has experienced too much loss recently. We have other members of our club who have suffered it. In the city of Liverpool, throughout this country and around the globe, too many have had to deal with the agony of losing a person they love so much. Bereavement is too common just now.

"But for Ali, our wonderful, loving, soulful team-mate, this was truly tragic. No one really has the words to explain what they feel in these moments, I know I'm not adequate.

Liverpool

Chelsea Thursday 4th March 8:00pm Kick off 8:15pm

"So instead I wish to tell Alisson how much this team and this club loves him and his family. The greatest tribute possible to Alisson's father is the person his son is and has become. He honours him every day in his life.

"We must give Ali as much time as he needs and we must give him space in the appropriate moment also. Our supporters should know that he feels their love and compassion.

"Ali has the strongest faith of anyone I've ever met, so he knows they will be together again to celebrate all the new special memories he creates from now on."

Klopp pays tribute to Ian St John

0:44 Klopp pays tribute to former Liverpool striker Ian St John, who has died at the age of 82

Klopp also included a message for the family of former Liverpool striker Ian St John, who passed away earlier this week at the age of 82.

St John was a key player in the great Liverpool team assembled in the 1960s by Bill Shankly which rose from the second division to win two English league titles and an FA Cup in 1965, in which St John scored the winning goal in the final.

"I've used this phrase, or a version of it, many times previously; football can feel like the most important of the least important things in life. It feel appropriate again tonight - not just for Ali, but for the family of Ian St John also, a true LFC legend who we lost earlier this week," Klopp said.

"For those who have suffered loss, this wonderful game of ours can still bring escape, energy and joy.

"As always, we look to do our best and play in a manner that makes our people proud. Until we see each other again."