Liverpool Women: Yana Daniels returns to club as Matt Beard continues summer recruitment

Liverpool Women manager Matt Beard's recruitment of his former players has continued with the arrival of winger Yana Daniels.

The 29-year-old Belgium international, who worked with Beard at Bristol City, returns to the club having spent the 2018/19 season with them in the Women's Super League.

Her signing follows that of Leanne Kiernan, who previously played under Beard at West Ham.

"It feels good to be back. To come back here and try to help put this club where it belongs, and the philosophy of Matt, just suits me," said Daniels.

"I believe that he can achieve something big here with his ability as a manager."

Beard, who won back-to-back WSL titles with Liverpool in 2013 and 2014, returned in May tasked with getting the club out of the Championship at the second attempt.

"This is a unique football club and Yana's experience of being here before and understanding the pressures and what it means to be a Liverpool football player is something else we took into account," he said.

"She was outstanding for me at Bristol and she's a great person as well."

Liverpool finished third in the Championship last season.