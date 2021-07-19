Trent Alexander-Arnold: Liverpool defender says he feels 'fit and healthy' after recovering from thigh injury

Trent Alexander-Arnold says he feels "fit, healthy and ready to play" in Liverpool's opening pre-season friendlies on Tuesday.

England international Alexander-Arnold was ruled out of Euro 2020 after suffering a thigh injury in a warm-up match against Austria on June 2.

He has since returned to full training with Liverpool and could feature when the Reds play back-to-back 30-minute friendlies against Wacker Innsbruck and Stuttgart on Tuesday.

"[I'm] fully pain-free. I've been doing a lot of rehab when we were off over the summer with the physios and the medical staff, which was good for me," Alexander-Arnold told Liverpool's website.

"I feel fit, I feel healthy and I'm back in full training now, so it's good. It's good for me. I've done quite a few sessions with the lads now, I feel fit enough to play.

Image: Alexander-Arnold suffered the thigh injury while playing for England in a warm-up match ahead of Euro 2020

"But the decision comes from the manager, the staff and obviously the medical staff, they need to talk and see if it's worth the risk.

"If not, there's a game on Friday as well, so whether it's a case of a few minutes on Tuesday and play a bit more on Friday, ease me in like that, who knows? Either way, I'll be ready to play."

Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Joel Matip are also close to returning to full fitness after spells on the sidelines last season.

1:00 Football's Cult Heroes is a new podcast series exploring the stories of players that carried their clubs on their backs - on and off the pitch. Follow on Spotify.

Alexander-Arnold is particularly pleased to see the return of Van Dijk, as Liverpool prepare for their opening game of the new Premier League season against Norwich on August 14, live on Sky Sports.

"In and around the team, he's such a big difference for us," said Alexander-Arnold.

"Amazing guy, amazing player. But the impact he has on us is huge, he knows that himself and knows the role he needs to play within the team, as a leader and as one of the captains.

"He's a big part of the team and everyone is really pleased to see him back training and in and around the team."