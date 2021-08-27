Georginio Wijnaldum: Liverpool do not need to replace midfielder in transfer window, says Jurgen Klopp

Jurgen Klopp says there is "no real need" for Liverpool to sign a central midfielder in the closing stages of the summer window and does not expect any more incomings at Anfield before the transfer deadline.

Defender Ibrahima Konate arrived from RB Leipzig after Liverpool agreed to pay his £36m release clause in May and the centre-back will bolster the Reds' defensive options this term, following a 2020/21 campaign in which they were hampered by long-term injuries to Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Joel Matip.

But central midfielder Georgino Wijnaldum, who was influential in helping Liverpool to their first Premier League crown last year and their sixth European Cup triumph in 2019, left for Paris Saint-Germain on a free transfer, and the club have not gone in search of a replacement for the Netherlands international.

Ahead of his side's Premier League clash with Chelsea, live on Sky Sports, Klopp said: "There's no need to buy a midfielder just because there's one on the market.

"If people think about it, there's no real need [for a midfielder]. If there was one player who could improve all the things, then we would go for it."

Twenty-year-old Curtis Jones' emergence in the first team, captain Jordan Henderson's return to fitness, Naby Keita starting the first two games of the season, as well as the presence of Fabinho and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain in the squad has convinced Klopp he does not require further depth in the central midfield area.

He added: "[Georginio] Wijnaldum played an incredible amount of games for us. But if there's an area of the team where we have the dynamics, there is no gap [in midfield].

"We have players with great skills. Last week doesn't mean Harvey [Elliott] is the saviour of our midfield problem, as we don't have one.

"I cannot help the supporters who want us to sign a player just to get somebody in.

"If there's an area we have on the pitch where we have all the different skill sets, dynamic, creativity, defensive-orientated, offensive-orientated, all these kind of things - there is no gap."

When questioned about any further movement in the transfer window for Liverpool, Klopp added: "Do I expect a busy four days [remaining in the transfer window] for us? Not really.

"Again, it's a bit disappointing that I obviously have to mention it but we brought in Ibrahima Konate and it was not a bargain or whatever.

"But all these attacking, offensive players that other clubs are signing, that's obviously something they thought they needed and they had the resources to do it.

"That's the situation, but we will not use it as any kind of excuse in any kind of game. We will just go for it."

'Ronaldo not a signing for the future'

Klopp said a potential return to the Premier League for Cristiano Ronaldo, who has informed Juventus he wants to leave the club, would be a short-term investment and has defended Liverpool's ethos regarding their squad's development when compared to their top-flight rivals.

Ronaldo's agent Jorge Mendes has approached Manchester United to propose a deal that would see Ronaldo return to the club he left 12 years ago, after Manchester City pulled out of talks to sign the 36-year-old.

Saturday's opponents Chelsea re-signed Romelu Lukaku for £97.5m earlier this month, while the other top-six Premier League sides have also spent heavily in the window.

Klopp insists the Reds will not use their rivals' summer transfer activity as an "excuse" in games this season.

He said: "Cristiano [Ronaldo], I watched that [transfer story break] like a football supporter. I have no more knowledge about it. Probably you [the media] have much more knowledge if it will happen or not than I have.

"Again, it's not about me to judge that. If other clubs can do things like this it's not a business for the future [like] in three or four years we will have the benefit of that.

"It's not business for the future, it's for now, immediately.

"That's how some clubs are working, but there must be different ways. You still need to develop as a team, as a club, and that's what we do.

"First and foremost I think with [Lionel] Messi and Ronaldo especially, there might be a commercial aspect of course but don't think that PSG brought Messi because of the commercial [benefits].

"Maybe yes, I don't know. They brought him in because Messi still has a lot to give for the football team, that's it.

"And if Cristiano comes to the Premier League, I think that's the first intention as well in that case. Nobody came to me so far...I never had to make a commercial signing - whatever that means.

"Nobody asked me for that and if somebody would come [offering a player], I would start thinking but so far it [has] never happened."

Klopp predicts difficult Chelsea test

Liverpool and Chelsea both picked up maximum points from their opening two top-flight games of the campaign ahead of Saturday's encounter between two of the Premier League's title challengers, however, the Reds have won four out of the last five clashes between the pair in the top flight.

Klopp's team will be aiming to redeem themselves after a brilliant Mason Mount strike from just outside the box secured a 1-0 win for Thomas Tuchel's side in the last meeting between the two teams at Anfield.

Despite their FA Cup final setback against Leicester City last term, the Champions League and UEFA Super Cup winners have been imperious since Klopp's compatriot arrived at Stamford Bridge and Tuchel has lost just five games as the Blues' head coach.

Klopp said: "I expect a very difficult game for both teams, I don't think there's an easy way through any line. Thomas Tuchel's teams are very well organised, will be I'm sure [on Saturday] and it will be a pretty big fight.

"It is one of these games I would watch 100 per cent. Chelsea obviously are in a really good moment, they won the Champions League with their last club game last season and played a really good last half of last season since Thomas came in.

"They've brought Lukaku in which doesn't make them worse obviously. It is a tough opponent but we are not in a worse moment ourselves as well and hopefully, we can show that."

James Milner will miss the game with Chelsea this weekend but Andy Robertson could be set for a return and Klopp revealed he will challenge Kostas Tsimikas for the left-back spot after the Greek international started Liverpool's last two matches.

By Adam Bate

Jurgen Klopp remembers the first time he saw a Thomas Tuchel team. It was 2009 and the final of the U19 competition in Germany. Tuchel's Mainz were up against Borussia Dortmund. Klopp watched with Christian Heidel, his old sporting director.

"It was my former club against my actual club," Klopp tells Sky Sports. "Andres Schurrle was in the Mainz team. Mario Gotze was the most famous name in the Dortmund side. I would have watched this game anyway because it was just a great season for both teams.

"The rest is maybe a nice story."

Mainz won the match and Tuchel won an admirer. Klopp turned to Heidel afterwards and declared that while Dortmund had the better players, Mainz had the better team. That summer, Heidel acted quickly to appoint Tuchel as the club's new first-team coach.

"He won the final and then a few weeks later he was the manager of the first team and did an exceptional job," recalls Klopp. Tuchel took Mainz to a top-half finish in his first season and briefly topped the Bundesliga in his second. Klopp had a unique insight throughout.

