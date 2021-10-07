Police close investigation into racist abuse of Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold and Naby Keita

Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold and Naby Keita received racist emojis in replies to pictures posted on Instagram following their Champions League defeat to Real Madrid in April; Merseyside Police close their investigation as all offending users were traced outside of the UK

Monkey emojis were sent to Alexander-Arnold on a picture he posted on Easter Sunday

Merseyside Police were unable to take action against the Instagram users who racially abused Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold and Naby Keita after they were found to be based outside of the UK.

Monkey emojis were sent to both players on April 6 following Liverpool's Champions League defeat at Real Madrid.

The abusive comments were removed by Instagram and reported to the police.

Merseyside Police told Sky Sports News they have closed their investigation because all the offending users were traced outside of the UK.

A spokesman for the force said: "Following a full investigation, all the offenders were identified from their social media accounts but all were based abroad so no further action was therefore taken."

