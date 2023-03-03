Liverpool vs Man Utd: Mohamed Salah closes in on 'special' Premier League goal record for Jurgen Klopp's side

Mohamed Salah says becoming Liverpool's top Premier League goalscorer will be one of the most special records of his illustrious Anfield career.

Salah currently sits on 127 Premier League goals for Liverpool - one behind Robbie Fowler's club record - and could beat that mark on Super Sunday when Manchester United visit Anfield, live on Sky Sports Premier League.

The Egyptian loves playing against United, scoring 10 goals in his last 11 games in this fixture, with seven of those coming in the last four matches alone.

Asked by Sky Sports' Emma Saunders whether he chases down records ahead of potentially moving clear of Fowler, Salah said: "Yes, this record especially, I think, for me it is really special.

"I think when I came, after my first season, I had 31 goals, and I thought I want to be the top scorer for Liverpool in the Premier League.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Watch an extended interview with Robbie Fowler where he talks about his favourite goals, favourite games, Liverpool and that famous white suit

"I had that in my mind that I need to chase it. That was one of my motivations. Every day I [would] just wake up and I'd want to break that record.

"For me, it is going to be special. To be number one will be special for my career here in Liverpool. Yeah, it's something I've been really chasing."

Salah, who has reached 20 goals in a season for the sixth time in his Liverpool career, added: "I think I started to look more at that number maybe when I scored 15, 20.

Liverpool

Manchester United Sunday 5th March 4:00pm Kick off 4:30pm

"But then I was thinking that it is still so far away - more than 100 goals.

"I wasn't sure how many seasons I would be here, because it was my first season and after how many seasons [will it take] to break that record. But if you break it after six seasons then that is something great and something that I will be very proud of."

Salah: Breaking records at Liverpool is huge

Salah is the top-scoring African player in Premier League history and is also Liverpool's all-time leading scorer in European competition.

The forward said he feels becoming Liverpool's top Premier League scorer will be bigger than holding the European record for the Reds, insisting personal milestones are no substitute for winning silverware.

"I've had good ones at Liverpool," he admitted.

"To be fair, as long as we achieve something as a team that is the most important thing for me.

"I don't want to be in a smaller team and be the only one breaking records. For me, I want to win trophies, I want the players to be happy, and I'm in a top club. To break that record in a club like Liverpool is something [that is going to be] huge."

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says playing against Manchester United is 'the derby' for him.

The Reds host Manchester United, live on Super Sunday, in what looks like a must-win encounter if they are to keep their top-four hopes alive.

Klopp thinks it's more than just a big game between two of English football's biggest rivals, insisting the visitors remain in the hunt for the Premier League title.

"It is the derby for me, to be honest," Klopp told Sky Sports' Geoff Shreeves.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp stresses the importance of their match against Manchester United and declared it as 'the derby' for him

"It's a massive one, and over the years it has always been difficult games and great atmospheres in both stadiums. I respect what they are doing so it is a big game.

"It is actually clear over the [recent] years, obviously it didn't work out exactly to the extent they wanted it to work out, but with bringing Erik ten Hag in - and you just need to look at their squad when the squad was finally together.

"When all the boys were in, when (Raphael) Varane was in, when Casemiro was in, when (Christian) Eriksen came, and all these kinds of things.

"It's obviously not a squad that is built together for the next 10 years, it is a squad for now, but super-experienced, super quality players coming in.

"I think for both [teams] pretty much it's worth more than three points, just because I know that United they are still 100 per cent in the fight for winning the league, definitely - everybody probably knows that.

"And yes, for us, of course, it is super, super important as well, because we want to make the next step to get closer to the proper area where we want to be.

"Of course, I think we can do that, but we have to prove it. It's not about me now saying we can do it - there is a lot of work between my words and the actual outcome.

"I felt always the full importance of this game whenever we played them."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag says his team are full of confidence ahead of their huge clash with Liverpool at Anfield

Erik ten Hag says a win at a "hostile" Anfield on Sunday would represent the "next step" in Manchester United's development.

United return to league action after wins in the Europa League, Carabao Cup final and FA Cup, seeking a first away victory over Liverpool since January 2016.

A statement result away from Old Trafford is perhaps the one thing still missing from Ten Hag's stellar debut season in charge, having lost at both Manchester City and Arsenal earlier in the campaign.

"That is the next step we have to make then," said the manager.

"I think also we had away from home really good performances. The pitch is the same size everywhere, there are three refereeing with the fourth, the ball is round, there is air in the ball. We have to play and make it our game."

Gary Neville feels Manchester United will need to produce "something really special" if they are to beat Liverpool at Anfield on Super Sunday despite their outstanding form.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Gary Neville insists Manchester United will need to 'do something special' against Liverpool on Sunday, but thinks Erik ten Hag's team can 'damage' their rivals at Anfield

Erik ten Hag's side have only lost one of their last 22 games in all competitions and followed up their Carabao Cup triumph over Newcastle with a comeback with over West Ham in the FA Cup on Wednesday.

They head to Anfield hoping to keep the pressure on Arsenal and Manchester City above them in the Premier League table, but Neville is anticipating a tough game, regardless of Liverpool's struggles this season.

Asked by Sky Sports News if Anfield still holds a fear factor, Neville said: "Absolutely.

"I'm not saying that the Manchester United players will be worried about going there on Sunday, but anybody who has been to Anfield before, and most of that team have, will know how difficult it is.

"They will know how it can all go wrong and how that crowd can get on top of you and make things difficult for you in that first part of the game.

"Manchester United on Sunday will have to be at their absolute best and more to beat Liverpool, irrespective of the form Liverpool are in."

Watch Liverpool vs Manchester United live on Sky Sports Main Event on Sunday, March 5; kick-off 4.30pm