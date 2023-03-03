Erik ten Hag: Win for Man Utd at Anfield is 'the next step' | Quadruple talk 'for dreamers'

Erik ten Hag says a win at a "hostile" Anfield on Sunday would represent the "next step" in Manchester United's development.

United return to league action after wins in the Europa League, Carabao Cup final and FA Cup, seeking a first away victory over Liverpool since January 2016.

A statement result away from Old Trafford is perhaps the one thing still missing from Ten Hag's stellar debut season in charge, having lost at both Manchester City and Arsenal earlier in the campaign.

"That is the next step we have to make then," said the manager.

"I think also we had away from home really good performances. The pitch is the same size everywhere, there are three refereeing with the fourth, the ball is round, there is air in the ball. We have to play and make it our game."

United know they will come up against a fired-up Anfield crowd on Sunday, with the home fans yearning for a win against their great rivals that would further their own push for a place in the top four.

Liverpool have gone six games unbeaten at home against United, and had enjoyed a period of dominance in the fixture prior to their 2-1 defeat at Old Trafford in August, which kickstarted Ten Hag's reign.

"We know the ambience will not be supporting us and we have to deal with that," Ten Hag said.

"Our players, they like it, they like to play in such atmosphere. I've been to Anfield. I'm looking forward to it, I know the atmosphere, it will be great, and it will be hostile against us but we like it."

Ten Hag: United players not distracted by 'beautiful' quadruple dreams

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has played down the chances of his team winning the quadruple this season even after their Carabao Cup win.

When the sides met at Anfield last April, the hosts romped to a one-sided 4-0 win which boosted their hopes of an unprecedented quadruple.

Eleven months on it is United who remain in contention in three competitions, having already secured the Carabao Cup, although Ten Hag remains reluctant to publicly give consideration to what would be a historic trophy haul.

Despite their impressive form, United remain firm outsiders in the race for the Premier League and are 11 points behind leaders Arsenal, albeit with a game in hand.

However, having defeated Barcelona in the Europa League and advanced to the FA Cup quarter-finals, Ten Hag's side would surely be disappointed not to claim more silverware before the end of the season.

"We are not talking about that [a quadruple]," he said.

"We are talking about the next game, it's a big game. It's a good game and we're really excited to play. That's for dreamers. That's for fans, it's nice but it's not for us and the players know that.

"It's not for us and they don't get distracted by beautiful dreams, so maybe you can dream but we don't."

