Liverpool vs Man Utd is 'the derby ', says Jurgen Klopp ahead of Anfield showdown

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says playing against Manchester United is 'the derby' for him.

The Reds host Manchester United, live on Super Sunday, in what looks like a must-win encounter if they are to keep their top-four hopes alive.

Klopp thinks it's more than just a big game between two of English football's biggest rivals, insisting the visitors remain in the hunt for the Premier League title.

"It is the derby for me, to be honest," Klopp told Sky Sports' Geoff Shreeves.

Liverpool

Manchester United Sunday 5th March 4:00pm Kick off 4:30pm

"It's a massive one, and over the years it has always been difficult games and great atmospheres in both stadiums. I respect what they are doing so it is a big game.

"It is actually clear over the [recent] years, obviously it didn't work out exactly to the extent they wanted it to work out, but with bringing Erik ten Hag in - and you just need to look at their squad when the squad was finally together.

"When all the boys were in, when (Raphael) Varane was in, when Casemiro was in, when (Christian) Eriksen came, and all these kinds of things.

"It's obviously not a squad that is built together for the next 10 years, it is a squad for now, but super-experienced, super quality players coming in.

"I think for both [teams] pretty much it's worth more than three points, just because I know that United they are still 100 per cent in the fight for winning the league, definitely - everybody probably knows that.

"And yes, for us, of course, it is super, super important as well, because we want to make the next step to get closer to the proper area where we want to be.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Watch an extended interview with Robbie Fowler where he talks about his favourite goals, favourite games, Liverpool and that famous white suit

"Of course, I think we can do that, but we have to prove it. It's not about me now saying we can do it - there is a lot of work between my words and the actual outcome.

"I felt always the full importance of this game whenever we played them."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag says his team are full of confidence ahead of their huge clash with Liverpool at Anfield

Erik ten Hag says a win at a "hostile" Anfield on Sunday would represent the "next step" in Manchester United's development.

United return to league action after wins in the Europa League, Carabao Cup final and FA Cup, seeking a first away victory over Liverpool since January 2016.

A statement result away from Old Trafford is perhaps the one thing still missing from Ten Hag's stellar debut season in charge, having lost at both Manchester City and Arsenal earlier in the campaign.

"That is the next step we have to make then," said the manager.

"I think also we had away from home really good performances. The pitch is the same size everywhere, there are three refereeing with the fourth, the ball is round, there is air in the ball. We have to play and make it our game."

Gary Neville feels Manchester United will need to produce "something really special" if they are to beat Liverpool at Anfield on Super Sunday despite their outstanding form.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Gary Neville insists Manchester United will need to 'do something special' against Liverpool on Sunday, but thinks Erik ten Hag's team can 'damage' their rivals at Anfield

Erik ten Hag's side have only lost one of their last 22 games in all competitions and followed up their Carabao Cup triumph over Newcastle with a comeback with over West Ham in the FA Cup on Wednesday.

They head to Anfield hoping to keep the pressure on Arsenal and Manchester City above them in the Premier League table, but Neville is anticipating a tough game, regardless of Liverpool's struggles this season.

Asked by Sky Sports News if Anfield still holds a fear factor, Neville said: "Absolutely.

"I'm not saying that the Manchester United players will be worried about going there on Sunday, but anybody who has been to Anfield before, and most of that team have, will know how difficult it is.

"They will know how it can all go wrong and how that crowd can get on top of you and make things difficult for you in that first part of the game.

"Manchester United on Sunday will have to be at their absolute best and more to beat Liverpool, irrespective of the form Liverpool are in."