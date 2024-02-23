Carabao Cup final: Mohamed Salah, Darwin Nunez, Dominik Szoboszlai to face 'last minute' fitness tests

Mohamed Salah, Darwin Nunez and Dominik Szoboszlai will all face "last minute" fitness tests ahead of Liverpool's Carabao Cup final with Chelsea.

All three players missed Liverpool's midweek 4-1 win over Luton with various injuries but have been training ahead of Sunday's showpiece final, live on Sky Sports.

Salah and Nunez were both absent with muscle complaints while Szoboszlai has not featured for three weeks because of a hamstring problem.

Liverpool assistant boss Pep Lijnders said: "Dom [Szoboszlai], Darwin [Nunez] and Mo [Salah] we have to see. We have two more days, today and tomorrow's session, and at the last minute we will check to see if they can be there. It would be great."

Lijnders also provided an update on other injured players, ruling out Curtis Jones, Alisson, Diogo Jota and Trent Alexander-Arnold.

"Curtis has a high ankle strain. He will be [back] in and around the international break.

"Alisson, muscle injury, after the international break, it will really take time.

"Trent, lateral ligament. He will be after the international break. Jota, medial ligament. He will be after the international break. After the international break means that we are not sure [of the exact date].

"The good thing we always did in the past is we look to what we have. You need to accept what you have and not look at what you don't have, it brought us success in the past and we try to keep that up. I feel really happy with that.

"With a few injuries, you get young players and players who didn't play five games in a row but who can show up now. That's really cool. This season is a season where we have created three or four new teams in a season, it's a compliment to our squad and the academy."

'Poch is doing an unbelievable job'

Liverpool (50) and Chelsea (28) have won a combined 78 major trophies between them, and this will be a fourth domestic cup final between the pair.

The Reds head into it as favourites as Jurgen Klopp looks to end his tenure by potentially winning four trophies, while Chelsea have struggled for consistency in the Premier League under Mauricio Pochettino.

But Lijnders is wary of the threat Chelsea pose.

He said: "A good final only starts by respecting and analysing the opponents strengths and where to start?

"They had some instability earlier in the season so how can you expect them to perform straight away? They are growing and the manager is doing an unbelievable job. He has found his starting XI and Cole Palmer has been one of the signings of the season, taking them from a rival and performing like that. Conor Gallagher is a proper No 10 and a leader but gets his shirt dirty as well. If you let them play between the lines with their technique it will be really hard.

"They have speed up front when they play out of our counter-press, we will need both boxes to defend. A final always starts with respect. We have one target, we want to give joy and emotions to the fans. That is our philosophy at the club with Jurgen."

