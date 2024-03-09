Liverpool: Michael Edwards return set to be confirmed with ex-Bournemouth man Richard Hughes also set to join

The return of Michael Edwards to lead the restructure of Liverpool is anticipated to be confirmed next week, with Richard Hughes joining as sporting director.

Sky Sports News understands Edwards will be given a prominent position within Fenway Sports Group, which would see him lead football operations at the Premier League side among other external tasks.

There are a few loose ends that need to be tied up, but a deal is set to be finalised in the coming days.

Edwards had initially rebuffed an approach from Liverpool's owners to oversee the post-Jurgen Klopp era at Anfield, but face-to-face talks with FSG in Boston last weekend paved the path for his return.

The remit discussed was wider than initially stipulated and offered more responsibility than other roles Edwards has turned down since stepping aside from the Merseyside club in 2022, specifically becoming Chelsea's CEO of Football.

He had also been discussed internally at Manchester United, but not in a capacity that would have appealed to him in their pre-INEOS structure.

Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid made checks on Edwards' interest in taking over sporting director duties, but it was clear he would not be operating in that capacity moving forward.

FSG owner John W Henry and president Mike Gordon were acutely aware of that and had proposed a wider-ranging position. After initially being knocked back, they were able to make a more compelling pitch in the US, incorporating more than just Liverpool.

Edwards will ensure Klopp's successor has a solid structure to continue delivering sustainable success.

Hughes, who had informed Bournemouth he would be leaving as technical director last year with his exit confirmed on Wednesday, will report to him.

The most pressing task for the pair is securing a replacement for Klopp.

Xabi Alonso, wanted by Bayern Munich, remains the outstanding candidate. Alternative options like Sporting manager Ruben Amorim have also been analysed.

