Liverpool target Ruben Amorim making no guarantees over Sporting Lisbon future amid Anfield links

Liverpool managerial candidate Ruben Amorim says he “can’t make any guarantees” that he will still be Sporting Lisbon boss next season.

Sky Sports News understands the 39-year-old is a leading contender to replace the outgoing Jurgen Klopp in the summer.

Reports in Portugal today have suggested Liverpool intend to strike a deal with Amorim before the end of the season.

Amorim was speaking at a press conference today ahead of Sporting's crucial top-of-the-table clash at Benfica on Saturday.

When asked if he was able to follow Bayer Leverkusen boss Xabi Alonso by confirming he will stay, he said: "No, I can't make any guarantees".

Sporting currently lead Benfica by just a point in the Primeira Liga, but having played a game less than the champions, with Amorim wanting to now focus on reclaiming the title, before deciding on his future at the end of the campaign.

"Sporting are dealing with their future and I can't decide now because I gave my word, I can't go back on that, so if I don't win trophies, I'm going to leave Sporting," he added.

"That's been very clear since the start. I felt it was important to get that across to the players because we have to win. We want to win trophies and we'll decide on those things later.

"I'm not worried about that right now. The future has been planned for quite a long time. We're all together as a club and looking into all situations and what we want for next season, so that's the main reason why I can't guarantee anything.

"I said that to my players and as the leader I can't go back on my word, as hard as that may be. We have to win trophies, we're on track to do that and that's why it's so important to win our next game."

The view from Portugal: Amorim the favourite to replace Klopp

Portuguese football expert Pedro Sepuldeva on Sky Sports News:

"I'm not surprised by what he said, I am surprised by the way that he said it. Ruben Amorim is a manager whose communication with the media is very good. He knew this was coming and I thought he'd answer this question in another way.

"Sporting fans are now thinking this is the end of Ruben Amorim in Sporting. He said a few months ago that he would leave if he didn't win titles. Now we can say he will leave if he wins titles or not.

"Is he the favourite to replace Jurgen Klopp? Yes, absolutely.

"Liverpool's shortlist was Xabi Alonso and Ruben Amorim. Xabi, as we know, is out of the race for the job and Liverpool I think are going to concentrate all their efforts on Ruben Amorim.

"In terms of his contract, it is not a big deal for Liverpool. Amorim earns €3m plus bonuses at Sporting. I am pretty sure Liverpool can make a better offer financially.

"Liverpool is going to fight a little bit with Sporting over compensation but I think the deal could be done for €15m."

"If Sporting wins the game against Benfica on Sunday it could make the negotiations go a bit faster. If they don't win, then the points between them and Benfica will not be that much.

"That will make the negotiations slower if the title is not guaranteed."

