Mohamed Salah: Liverpool expect forward to stay amid transfer speculation over Saudi Pro League interest

Liverpool expect Mohamed Salah to remain at Anfield next season.

Salah, 31, will enter the final year of his contract this summer and there has been renewed speculation about a potential move to Saudi Arabia.

However, Salah has given no indication that he wishes to leave and Liverpool are not planning to sell.

It is expected that Salah's future will be addressed once sporting director Richard Hughes officially starts work in the role and after Jurgen Klopp's successor - set to be Feyenoord boss Arne Slot - is appointed.

Salah and Klopp's touchline spat during Saturday's 2-2 draw against West Ham and the forward's dip in form have only added fuel to the fire around his future at Anfield.

Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher said after last week's Merseyside derby defeat that Salah's been a "shadow of himself for a lot of this season" and raised the possibility of the forward being sold.

"There is a real discussion for the new manager about what the future holds for Mo Salah - it's the first time we've asked that question," Carragher told Sky Sports.

Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville:

"I was at the Merseyside derby, and I've done a lot of Liverpool games recently and Salah's not at his level. He's been an amazing player and is an amazing player, but he was massively off it in the Merseyside derby.

"I mean, he didn't touch the ball in the first half. What was noticeable, he's right in front of me up against Mykolenko, I can't remember him getting the ball. I think we showed that he had about five to six touches after 30-odd minutes.

"He wasn't in the game, they weren't getting him in the game. But Mo Salah usually gets in the game.

"In the second half when Ashley Young comes on and actually goes to the left back for Mykolenko, who picked up that knock, and you're thinking 'right, OK. Here we go. He'll fancy this, 1-0 down and Liverpool fighting to keep themselves in the title race. Local derby'.

"Mo Salah's just hit a brick wall. You've got be careful, there was a player out here [in the north London derby] called Son that I think hit a brick wall probably about 18 months ago, where he looked like he was gone and he was struggling.

"These players play so much football they play so consistently and Salah has been almost ever-present for like six or seven years. There just comes a point whereby you need a break."

