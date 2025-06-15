Andy Robertson transfer: Atletico Madrid want Liverpool defender

Atletico Madrid are interested in Liverpool defender Andy Robertson.

Liverpool are lining up a deal for Bournemouth's Milos Kerkez with a view to having the Hungarian as a left-back option alongside Robertson for head coach Arne Slot next season.

But Robertson has now emerged as a target for LaLiga side Atletico Madrid as he heads into the final year of his contract at Anfield.

Robertson's form for Liverpool came under scrutiny last season after errors had slipped into his game after years of consistency.

"When you play for a big club like Liverpool you expect challenges, you expect to have competition, I've always faced that and so has everyone in their own positions," Robertson said recently while on international duty.

"We want the club to be ambitious, they're doing that and wherever we fit into that, if you're happy with the role you stay and do it and if you're not then I'm sure there will be some people out the door as well. That's the nature of football."

Liverpool also have Kostas Tsimikas currently on their books but would be open to offers for the Greek left-back.