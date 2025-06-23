Jarell Quansah: Liverpool agree defender's sale to Bayer Leverkusen as Milos Kerkez flies in for medical

Liverpool have fully agreed the £34m sale of Jarell Quansah to Bayer Leverkusen - but the move will not be completed on the player's side until he has finished his England U21 commitments.

Quansah is currently gearing up for a European U21 championship semi-final against the Netherlands on Wednesday having started the team's quarter-final victory over Spain on Saturday.

The deal between the clubs is understood to include a buy-back clause for Liverpool on a player they are very proud to have seen come through their academy.

Marc Guehi's name has recently re-emerged with Liverpool - and Sky Sports News has previously reported on their long-term interest in the player - but any prospect of the Reds signing him this summer as a replacement for Quansah is currently at a distance.

Meanwhile, Bournemouth left-back Milos Kerkez is scheduled to undergo his Liverpool medical on Merseyside on Tuesday.

The Hungary international - expected to cost in the region of £40m - is due to fly into the northwest of England on Monday evening.

The 21-year-old defender is set to become manager Arne Slot's latest signing of the window after already securing Jeremie Frimpong in a £29.5m deal from Bayer Leverkusen and his club-mate Florian Wirtz in a £116.5m move.

Kerkez was one of Bournemouth's standout players last season, scoring two goals and adding five assists in 38 Premier League appearances, with Liverpool having been tracking him for some time.

Reds sporting director Richard Hughes - who joined the club from Bournemouth last summer - originally signed Kerkez for the Cherries from AZ Alkmaar in 2023.

Bournemouth recently completed a deal to sign left-back Adrien Truffert from Rennes.

Truffert, who joined the Cherries in an initial £10.1m deal that could rise to £14.3m, is seen as the replacement for Kerkez.

Sky Sports football features writer Nick Wright:

"Liverpool moved swiftly to replace Trent Alexander-Arnold, announcing the signing of Jeremie Frimpong on the same day as his exit to Real Madrid was confirmed. They appear to be enacting their left-back succession plan with the same efficiency.

"There is of course a big difference in that, as things stand, Milos Kerkez will be arriving from Bournemouth to compete with Andy Robertson rather than replace him. But the need for fresh energy at left-back is clear as he enters the final year of his contract."

