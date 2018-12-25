Unai Emery will not ask Arsenal's Lucas Torreira to hold back against Brighton

Unai Emery expects Lucas Torreira to banish any thoughts of being banned against Liverpool when he takes to the field against Brighton on Boxing Day.

Summer-signing Torreira has been one of Arsenal's standout performers this season but is just one yellow card away from picking up an automatic one-match suspension, which would rule him out of the visit to Liverpool on December 29.

But Emery insists the fear of a potential ban for the Uruguay international will have no bearing on his team selection for Wednesday night's visit to the Amex Stadium, live on Sky Sports Premier League.

Asked if Torreira could miss out against Brighton, Emery said: "No, in my country I never did this decision.

"We are going to play the next match in Brighton and we are going to play at full-strength, not considering other options or playing with precautions.

"No, no, because it is the same three points that is in Brighton and in Liverpool. We are going to play first in Brighton and it is a tough match. It is difficult and we need every player 100 per cent focused to do all they can on the pitch for the win.

"I don't want him to think of the possibility of sanctions for one more yellow card. I don't want him to think about that."

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's double in Arsenal's 3-1 win against Burnley saw the striker become the Premier League's top scorer this term and Emery hopes the striker's performances can also inspire his team-mates.

"I want this statistic for the players and for Aubameyang," the Arsenal boss added.

"I want all the players to be protagonists on the pitch, with a goal, or an assist, and to bring their best in the game.

"Our defence must also continue improving by having more clean sheets and to concede less chances for the opposition, but that is some work we need to continue to do better."