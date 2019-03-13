Henrikh Mkhitaryan to be assessed ahead of Arsenal vs Rennes clash

Arsenal's Henrikh Mkhitaryan has a mild back strain

Henrikh Mkhitaryan will be assessed ahead of Arsenal's Europa League last-16 second-leg home tie with Rennes on Thursday.

The midfielder took part in a warm-up with the rest of the Arsenal squad in training on Wednesday but has been struggling with a mild back strain.

He played the full 90 minutes of the first-leg tie away to Rennes last week but was not in the squad for Arsenal's 2-0 win over Manchester United on Sunday.

Mkhitaryan only recently came back from a fractured metatarsal sustained in Arsenal's Carabao Cup defeat against Tottenham last December.

He returned with two goals and three assists in February, seeing him named as Arsenal's player of the month.

Unai Emery's side need to overturn a 3-1 deficit against Rennes in order to reach the quarter-finals.

Arsenal will have to make do without defender Sokratis Papastathopoulos after he saw red in the first-leg defeat.

But Alexandre Lacazette is available to play after having his ban reduced to two games following his red card against BATE Borisov.