Danny Welbeck: Watford in talks to sign former Arsenal and Manchester United forward

Former Arsenal forward Danny Welbeck could be set for a move to Watford

Watford are in talks to sign former Arsenal forward Danny Welbeck on a free transfer, Sky Sports News understands.

The 28-year-old England player was not offered a new contract by the Gunners this summer, becoming a free agent after enduring an injury-hit spell at the Emirates.

Welbeck only managed 126 appearances after joining on a five-year deal from Manchester United in 2014 and has been out since November with a serious ankle injury picked up against Sporting Lisbon in the Europa League.

Any deal is not subject to the same time-constraints as those involving two clubs as free transfers can be completed after Thursday's 5pm deadline.

Meanwhile, discussions over Ismaila Sarr's move from Rennes continue over the fee and other details and, if completed, should be a club-record signing.

Follow Deadline Day on Sky Sports

It's Transfer Deadline Day for the Premier League and Championship on Thursday August 8 and Sky Sports will be bringing you all the latest news on who your club is signing.

Start your day with Deadline Day Breakfast (6am) ahead of a special Good Morning Transfers show (9am), with Deadline Day - The Countdown (4pm) taking you to the 5pm deadline.

The Transfer Show - Deadline Day at 6pm will analyse the big moves before Deadline Day at Ten rounds up all the transfer headlines.

As well as tuning into Sky Sports News, don't miss a thing with our dedicated Transfer Centre blog.

Watch more games this season for less with our Total Football Offer: Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Premier League channels for just £18 extra a month!