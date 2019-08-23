Shkodran Mustafi's agent: We need to work on Arsenal transfer

Unai Emery has told Shkodran Mustafi he should leave Arsenal this summer

Arsenal defender Shkodran Mustafi's father and agent has told Sky in Germany that it is 'best' for both parties if the club can help him secure a move away from North London.

Earlier this week, Gunners boss Unai Emery indicated that both Mustafi and midfielder Mohamed Elneny should leave the club before the European transfer window closes on September 2.

The Germany international defender's current deal at Emirates Stadium runs until the summer of 2021.

A statement from his father and representative Kujtim Mustafi read: "Shkodran had a great time with Arsenal. We still have a contract for two years and can imagine to stay in London.

"However the best for both sides is probably to work on a transfer. But for that it also needs market-driven transfer-fees."

Since moving to North London from Valencia in a £35m deal in 2016, Mustafi has made 115 appearances in all competitions.

Emery reinforced his options at centre-back by signing David Luiz for £8m from Chelsea during the summer, following the departure of Laurent Koscielny to Bordeaux.

