Sokratis: Arsenal's draw with Manchester United a Champions League boost

Sokratis praised Arsenal's defensive resolve in their 1-1 draw at Old Trafford

Sokratis Papastathopoulos believes Arsenal's 1-1 draw against Manchester United will provide a confidence boost in their pursuit of Champions League football.

The Gunners arrived in Manchester having failed to win a Premier League game at Old Trafford since 2006 and fell behind when Scott McTominay fired United into the lead on the stroke of half-time.



But Arsenal fought back as Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's equaliser was awarded by VAR after initially being ruled offside.

Sokratis, who has played in all seven of Arsenal's Premier League games this season, believes the Gunners will benefit from the result and performance in their push for a top-four finish.

"I think we played compact, a team that was better in the defence," Sokratis said. "We were more disciplined and like a team in the difficult moments.

"We didn't win but we take a point and it gives us confidence to go into the next game."

Arsenal, who will be looking to avoid missing out on Champions League football for a fourth successive season, moved above West Ham and back into the top four with the point.

On a potential top-four finish, Sokratis said: "It is a long road. I think it will be very difficult for every team and it is very important for us that we try to win every game at home.

"Last year we didn't have good results away from home, so don't lose. It is very important we are disciplined and take a point away from home."