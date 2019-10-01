Arsenal full-back Kieran Tierney not included in Scotland squad

Kieran Tierney is left out of the Scotland squad following an injury lay-off

Arsenal full-back Kieran Tierney has not been included in Steve Clarke's Scotland squad to face Russia and San Marino.

The 22-year-old has struggled for fitness since joining the Gunners from Scottish champions Celtic for £25m this summer.

Tierney has managed just 77 minutes of football since moving south of the border and was not fit enough to turn out for Arsenal in Monday night's 1-1 draw at Manchester United.

However, there are recalls for Sheffield United's John Fleck and on-loan Alaves winger Oliver Burke, while Dundee United's Lawrence Shankland receives a first call-up.

1:35 Sky Sports News takes a closer look at Ayr United striker Lawrence Shankland in the latest instalment of SPFL's One2Watch… Sky Sports News takes a closer look at Ayr United striker Lawrence Shankland in the latest instalment of SPFL's One2Watch…

Former Ayr United player Shankland's inclusion comes on the back of his form in the Scottish Championship, scoring 13 times in seven league games since arriving at Tannadice this summer.

Norwich City's Grant Hanley makes the squad after pulling out last time through injury, with fellow centre-backs Liam Cooper, Charlie Mulgrew and Michael Devlin also included.

But there is no place for Southampton midfielder Stuart Armstrong and West Brom winger Matt Phillips, along with the injured Steven Naismith.

Steve Clarke's side sit fifth in Group I after two wins and four defeats in their opening six games and visit Russia on October 10 before hosting San Marino three days later.

Scotland Squad

Goalkeepers: Craig MacGillivray (Portsmouth), David Marshall (Wigan Athletic), Jon McLaughlin (Sunderland)

Defenders: Liam Cooper (Leeds United), Michael Devlin (Aberdeen), Grant Hanley (Norwich City), Charlie Mulgrew (Wigan Athletic), Stephen O'Donnell (Kilmarnock), Liam Palmer (Sheffield Wednesday), Andrew Robertson (Liverpool), Greg Taylor (Celtic)

Midfielders: Ryan Christie (Celtic), John Fleck (Sheffield United), Ryan Jack (Rangers), John McGinn (Aston Villa), Callum McGregor (Celtic), Kenny McLean (Norwich City), Scott McTominay (Manchester United), Robert Snodgrass (West Ham)

Forwards: Oliver Burke (Alaves), James Forrest (Celtic), Ryan Fraser (AFC Bournemouth), Oliver McBurnie (Sheffield United), Johnny Russell (Sporting Kansas City), Lawrence Shankland (Dundee United)