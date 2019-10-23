Arsenal head coach Unai Emery has confidence in club strategy

2:39 Arsenal head coach Unai Emery says criticism of his job is normal Arsenal head coach Unai Emery says criticism of his job is normal

Arsenal head coach Unai Emery says criticism aimed at him is "normal" but insists he has confidence in the club's strategy and future objectives.

Emery's side missed the chance to go third in the Premier League table on Monday when they were beaten 1-0 by Sheffield United.

The loss at Bramall Lane was a fifth in the last 10 away games in the league on a night when Arsenal's common failings were again on view.

Emery has now taken charge of 47 games since being appointed last summer and when compared to predecessor Arsene Wenger's last 47 matches, the Spaniard actually has a slightly worse record.

"In my career it's normal to have difficult moments and criticism for our work and my job," Emery said. "We are in one point of view. The supporters' point of view and their opinion, we need to accept that.

"We lost a very big opportunity in the Premier League to go third in the table. We are fifth and have chances on Sunday. We have to get better but it's one process.

"The most important is the club and team. Our objective is clear on where we want to get. I am very confident in the players, in our job, in our work, in the club strategy and in our way."

The performance against Sheffield United prompted familiar criticism of Arsenal's mentality, with former Manchester United left-back Patrice Evra describing them as "babies" on Monday Night Football.

However, despite their recent league struggles, Arsenal have the chance to make a quick recovery when they host Vitoria de Guimaraes in the Europa League on Thursday.

The Gunners have taken maximum points from their opening two games so far, scoring seven goals and conceding none.

"We need to think how we can, little by little, progress and achieve our targets. Immediately that is to win," Emery added.

"Really we are at the beginning. In this competition we won two matches and played very well."