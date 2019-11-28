Senior Arsenal figures to discuss worst run with Unai Emery's side winless in seven

Arsenal manager Unai Emery is under pressure after seven matches without a win

Senior figures at Arsenal will meet on Friday morning to discuss the club's worst run of results since 1992 after Unai Emery's side lost 2-1 at home to Eintracht Frankfurt in the Europa League.

Arsenal have now gone seven games without a win in all competitions and will be desperate to end that run on Sunday when they face Norwich at Carrow Road - live on Sky Sports.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored for the Gunners just before half-time against Frankfurt but two goals in the space of nine second-half minutes from Daichi Kamada saw Arsenal slump to defeat.

That disappointing result followed Arsenal's 2-2 draw at home to Southampton at the weekend, where Emery's side had to rely on Alexandre Lacazette scoring a stoppage-time equaliser.

There were plenty of empty seats at the Emirates Stadium on Thursday evening

The official number of tickets sold for the Frankfurt match was 49,419 but a sparsely-filled Emirates told a different story, with many supporters deciding to stay away.

Despite the mounting pressure on his position, Emery was keen to take the positives, saying: "I think we improved. In the first half we had control of the game and we were winning 1-0 but we created chances to score a second goal.

"The first five or 10 minutes or so of the second half was positive, how we were playing," he added. "We lost control in 15 minutes of the second half and they scored two goals and then we couldn't change the result.

"The last 20 minutes we tried to come back but we didn't create in that moment a big opportunity to score."

Emery's Arsenal looked muddled again on Thursday

Analysis: It all looked muddled again

Sky Sports' Oliver Yew at the Emirates Stadium…

"'Emery Out. No tactics, no formation, nowhere to hide.'"

"Those were the words visible on a banner held aloft by frustrated Arsenal fans during the second half as the Gunners suffered yet another setback under Unai Emery - and it's very difficult to disagree.

"There were yet more tactical changes from Emery as he shifted David Luiz into a holding midfield role - an experiment which ended when the Brazilian was forced from the field because of injury early in the match.

"Despite leading at half-time, the Gunners again lacked direction and looked void of any sort of confidence throughout the game, which was played in front of a sparse crowd at the Emirates Stadium. The manager was continuously barking orders from his technical area but on the pitch it all looked muddled once again, and the Gunners never really looked like finding a way out once Eintracht Frankfurt levelled things up.

Arsenal were beaten despite leading at half-time at the Emirates

"Panic then set in as Arsenal's defending cracked under the pressure. It seemed inevitable that Frankfurt would go on to score a second and the inevitable happened as Kamada was given the freedom of north London on the edge of the Arsenal box before finding the bottom corner.

"The tension was building amongst the home fans and it hit a crescendo as the final whistle condemned Emery's men to their worst run since 1992. Despite the sparse crowd, the boos were loud. They were making their feelings known loud and clear - and it's time for the powers that be to listen.

"Decisive is not generally a word associated with the decision makers at the Emirates Stadium, but they need to take control of this situation before it's too late."