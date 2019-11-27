Nuno Espirito Santo plays down Arsenal speculation ahead of Wolves' game with Braga

Nuno Espirito Santo refused to discuss the position of Arsenal head coach ahead of Wolves' game against Braga

Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo has refused to discuss any links to Arsenal, insisting it would be disrespectful to Gunners boss Unai Emery.

A poor run of form has seen Emery come under increased pressure, with Arsenal's last Premier League victory coming at home to Bournemouth on October 6.

In contrast, Nuno has taken Wolves from the Sky Bet Championship to the Europa League since being appointed in May 2017 and they lie fifth in the Premier League table, having lost just once in their last 13 games in all competitions.

Alexandre Lacazette scored in the sixth minute of stoppage time in Saturday's 2-2 draw with Southampton, before the Gunners were booed off by the home fans.

Nuno would not be drawn on the speculation, however, as he faced the media ahead of Wolves' Europa League game away to Braga.

2:47 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Wolves' 2-1 win against Bournemouth in the Premier League FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Wolves' 2-1 win against Bournemouth in the Premier League

"You know me well enough and you know I'm not going to answer that," he said.

"I wouldn't ever mention an issue which is not a reality, mainly as speaking about a job which has a manager would be disrespectful and I will not do so.

"We are doing OK, there is a lot of room to improve, it requires a lot of work but this is what we have been doing since day one when we started in the Championship.

"There are no distractions at all. I don't talk about possibilities, I don't talk about things which are not real, what is real is that we are here, we have to train and prepare ourselves."

Wolves goalkeeper Rui Patricio is hopeful Nuno stays at Molineux

Goalkeeper Rui Patricio also believes it is vital Wolves hang on to Nuno if they want to fulfil their ambitions.

"It's very important to keep Nuno at the club, not only for the players but for the club as well. We have ambitions in this competition," said the Portugal international.

"Stability is needed in any club, without a shadow of a doubt, in order for the club to develop and become greater.

"It's not just about the coach. You need a good staff at the club. Nuno is an outstanding coach and also a leader, and we need him to keep developing, not only the staff but the players as well."

Wolves are a point behind Group K leaders Braga and a draw would take both teams into the last 32 of the competition.

"The approach is always the same," added Nuno. "Compete well, pay attention to all the details we have.

"We know we are going to face a good manager with good players."