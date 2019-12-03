Freddie Ljungberg planning Arsene Wenger chat during time as interim head coach

Freddie Ljungberg worked under Arsene Wenger for eight years at Arsenal

Freddie Ljungberg says he would like to speak to Arsene Wenger ahead of his first home game as Arsenal interim boss against Brighton on Thursday.

Ljungberg's first game in charge of Arsenal was a 2-2 draw against Norwich on Saturday, as they came from behind twice at Carrow Road.

The interim boss insists speaking to Wenger, who was Arsenal boss for 22 years and coached Ljungberg during his time in north London, is among the things he plans to do.

Ljungberg said: "I really would like to speak to [Wenger]. I haven't spoken to him, it's been a bit hectic, but that's on my list."

The Swede says he is also planning on getting advice from compatriot Sven-Goran Eriksson.

Along with his job as England manager, Eriksson worked in the UK with both Manchester City and Leicester, and Ljungberg says the experienced coach is another person he is keen on consulting.

Sven-Goran Eriksson is another man Ljungberg would be keen on heeding advice from

"Sven is very intelligent. I spoke to him a lot when he was manager of England because he was normally watching our games," said Ljungberg.

"I've seen stories in the past about how he treated players and made them feel good, so I've stolen a few of those ideas. He's a great coach and I hope I'll speak to him soon."

'My suit was at the dry cleaners!'

Former Manchester United midfielder Paul Scholes said earlier this week he thought Ljungberg should have worn a "shirt and tie to show some discipline".

He then said that a "suit would've show proudness that he took the job", before saying he didn't think the Swede is the "the right man".

Ljungberg responded to Scholes by claiming his suit was in the dry cleaners and added he was unsure whether he would be fitted for a club suit ahead of his first game at the Emirates on Thursday.

0:50 Arsenal interim head coach Freddie Ljungberg jokes he left his suit at the dry cleaners for his first game in charge at Norwich Arsenal interim head coach Freddie Ljungberg jokes he left his suit at the dry cleaners for his first game in charge at Norwich

The interim boss said: "The suit was at the dry cleaners, I couldn't get it ready!

"I've seen the Premiership, I've seen coaches wear a tracksuit, I've seen coaches wear a suit, I've seen coaches wear a sweater. So I'll decide on matchday which one I'll use.

"We'll see if I have one or not (a club suit). We haven't fitted one yet with a club suit but I can't really see that being a discussion. I'll make sure you'll know what I wear."

Ljungberg wants good atmosphere at Emirates

Both Unai Emery and the Arsenal players were jeered off the Emirates pitch in games towards the end of the Spaniard's reign.



Ljungberg wants the atmosphere at the Emirates to improve, but knows the only way this can be done is by good performances.

He said: "I think the only way to change the atmosphere in the stadium is the way you play.

Granit Xhaka reportedly swore at fans after he was booed off the pitch at the Emirates against Crystal Palace

"I think the fans were amazing against Norwich, I felt they got more and more energy the more we played in the first half.

"It felt like we were on top of Norwich and I think Arsenal fans get energy from that. They were great, even when we went 1-0 down and 2-1 down, they were louder and that helped us.

"When it comes to the Emirates, the fans want us to win football games and they want us to play good football.

"The only way to try and get a good atmosphere is to try and achieve that. If that's me or if that's someone else as a coach, I don't think that really matters."

The Premier League action keeps coming - make sure you don't miss a thing by signing up for goal alerts with the Sky Sports Score Centre app.

Download the Score Centre app for iOS devices or Android , select 'Notifications' from the 'More' section in the app main menu, then toggle on for 'Goals' to get alerts straight to your phone.

This season, you also can watch Premier League match highlights for free - without being a Sky Sports subscriber. You'll find highlights from every Premier League game - from 5.15pm on a Saturday or shortly after full-time on other days - in the Score Centre, as well as on the Sky Sports website and app plus the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel.

You can follow dedicated live blogs of every Premier League game on the Sky Sports website and app and track goals as they go in with our vidiprinter page.