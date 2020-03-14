Mikel Arteta's wife says coronavirus symptoms would not have stopped Arsenal head coach from working

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is feeling fine, according to his wife

Mikel Arteta's wife says the Arsenal head coach is "feeling fine" and the coronavirus symptoms would not have stopped him from working.

Lorena Bernal took to Instagram to update fans on her husband's condition, two days after it was announced he had contracted the virus.

Arteta and Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi's positive tests forced the Premier League season to be postponed until April 4. David Moyes also went into self-isolation until Saturday after coming into direct contact with Arteta the previous weekend.

Bernal said: "I want to say thank you to everyone who sent good vibes, texts, emails and calls, really it's been overwhelming.

"I understand as well that you want to know what's going on.

"My husband is feeling fine, he is well. It's true that he had symptoms of the virus but the symptoms would have never stopped him from going to work in a normal situation.

"He would have just taken an ibuprofen or paracetamol and he would have gone to work so really, it's nothing major.

"Some temperatures, some headaches but that's it. That's his experience. My kids and I are perfectly well.

"Apparently the virus is not lethal. It could be for a certain amount of people but the majority are going to go through it with mild symptoms."

On Friday, Arteta released a statement saying he "felt better already" a day after his positive test was announced.

Arsenal's first-team players have not been in contact with Arteta since Tuesday. The players were on a day off on Wednesday before Thursday's diagnosis.

