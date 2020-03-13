Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta 'feeling better already' after positive coronavirus test

Mikel Arteta tested positive for coronavirus on Thursday

Mikel Arteta says he is "feeling better already" a day after Arsenal announced their head coach had tested positive for coronavirus.

Arteta, the first-team squad and coaching staff have been self-isolating in line with government health guidelines.

Following the news that Arteta and Chelsea forward Callum Hudson-Odoi had tested positive the virus, the Premier League and EFL have postponed all fixtures until the weekend of April 4.

Arteta tweeted in support of the news on Friday afternoon.

He said: "Thanks for your words and support. Feeling better already. We're all facing a huge and unprecedented challenge. Everyone's health is all that matters right now.

Thanks for your words and support.Feeling better already.We’re all facing a huge & unprecedented challenge.Everyone’s health is all that matters right now.Protect each other by following the guidelines & we’ll come through this together.Well done PL for making the right decisions pic.twitter.com/0rnwHmQWha — Mikel Arteta (@m8arteta) March 13, 2020

"Protect each other by following the guidelines and we'll come through this together. Well done PL (Premier League) for making the right decisions."

Arsenal's first-team players have not been in contact with Arteta since Tuesday. The players were on a day off on Wednesday before Thursday's diagnosis.

David Moyes came into close contact with Arteta on Saturday

West Ham manager David Moyes is in self-isolation as a precautionary measure after coming into direct contact with Arteta on Saturday.

The West Ham boss has shown no coronavirus symptoms and has taken action simply as a precautionary measure.

Callum Hudson-Odoi is 'doing well and looking forward to returning to the training ground'

Chelsea's full squad has gone into self-isolation after winger Callum Hudson-Odoi tested positive for coronavirus, the club said in a statement in the early hours of Friday morning.

Hudson-Odoi displayed cold symptoms on Monday morning and has stayed away from the club since then.

The winger tweeted: "As you may be aware, I've had the virus for the last couple of days, which I've recovered from.

"I'm feeling fine. Following the health guidelines and self-isolating myself from everybody for the week. I hope to see everybody soon and hopefully be back on the pitch very soon."

