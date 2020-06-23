David Luiz close to signing new one-year Arsenal contract

David Luiz was introduced in the 24th minute against Man City but was sent off shortly after half-time as Arsenal lost 3-0

David Luiz is close to signing a new one-year deal at Arsenal.

The Brazilian was due to be out of contract at the end of the June with Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta urging the club to extend his deal earlier this month.

Arsenal are also still hopeful of making Pablo Mari a permanent signing with the club retaining an option to buy the defender for a fee believed to be £13.5m.

Pablo Mari in action for Arsenal at Manchester City

Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher was scathing after Luiz's display against Man City, saying the Brazilian should not be brought back into Arsenal's line up under any circumstances.

"After a performance like that, l don't see how Mikel Arteta can put him back in under any circumstances.

"It is unbelievable in some ways that he has kidded so many people in football," he added.

"There is only one manager who I can think of who has got the best from David Luiz and that is Antonio Conte when he played him in the middle of a back three.

