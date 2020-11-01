Thomas Partey can reach Patrick Vieira's heights for Arsenal, says Roy Keane

Roy Keane insists Thomas Partey can reach the heights of Patrick Vieira at Arsenal after his man-of-the-match show in the win at Manchester United.

Partey was a huge part of Arsenal's pressing game at Old Trafford as Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's second-half penalty gave them a first win at a "big-six" rival since 2015, a run stretching back 29 games.

Partey, a £45m Deadline Day signing from Atletico Madrid, drew high praise from both Sky Sports pundits and his manager Mikel Arteta, with a major comparison made to Gunners legend Vieira by Keane, who knows a thing or two about battles with the Frenchman.

Keane: Partey can match Vieira

Image: United struggled to cope with Partey, who was a big part of Arsenal's press at Old Trafford

Sky Sports' Roy Keane:

"He was outstanding. He's obviously no mug having played in big games. When you watch a player live that's when you can judge a player and the more I look at him the more I wish he was in the United midfield. He's big, strong and aggressive - and he can pass it forward. He can deal with the ball.

"I had my battles with Vieira and I think this kid has got a chance of matching what Patrick used to do."

Redknapp: He's a throwback

Sky Sports' Jamie Redknapp:

"He's a bit of a throwback. I don't look at him as just a No 6, a No 8 or a defensive midfielder, I just think of him as a really good midfield player that can do everything. I think back to the likes of Patrick Viera and Emmanuel Petit - that was the was golden era.

⭐️ Thomas Partey's contribution for @Arsenal today

79 touches

Completed 53/57 passes

11 x possession gained (most in match)

Won 10 duels - most by an Arsenal player in a PL game this season

3 dribbles completed

1 shot on target pic.twitter.com/5qBfTDBuOa — Sky Sports Statto (@SkySportsStatto) November 1, 2020

"Arsenal had a desire and energy to get the ball back. They were better in every department. Gabriel was magnificent and Partey was the best player on the pitch. He looks like an incredible signing."

Arteta: It's getting harder to pick the team

2:59 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Arsenal's win over Manchester United

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta:

"He was really good, I wouldn't like to go to individuals. It's getting harder and harder to pick out the team, whoever I'm picking they play with a lot of courage."

Sky Sports' Oliver Yew:

"Partey showed exactly why Arsenal paid the £45m required to sign him on Deadline Day from Atletico Madrid. A huge presence for the Gunners alongside Elneny, who he struck up an excellent partnership with.

"Another key component of Arsenal's new spine and Arteta will be hoping to see much more of that in the coming weeks and months. Top for Arsenal touches, possession won, tackles and interceptions and dribbles completed."

