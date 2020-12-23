Mesut Ozil: Arsenal midfielder wishes he could help during frustrating period

Arsenal midfielder Mesut Ozil says he wishes he could help the club during their current struggles.

Ozil has not played for Mikel Arteta's side since March 7 and was not included in the Arsenal's squads for the Premier League or Europa League.

The Gunners crashed out of the Carabao Cup 4-1 to Manchester City on Tuesday as Arteta's side slipped to a sixth defeat in 11 in all competitions.



Arteta has shown little inclination to change his mind over the former Germany international, but Ozil, who has insisted he has no plans to leave the club until his contract expires, says he continues to hope he will get a chance to help his struggling team-mates.

He posted on Twitter: "It's a very difficult time for everyone around the club - not just for me. The situation is frustrating for everyone.

Image: Matteo Guendouzi has made Bundesliga appearances for Hertha Berlin since moving on loan at the beginning of the season

"Of course I would wish I could help the team especially right now, but as long as I don't get the chance I just hope that we get better results very soon again.

"But let's stay positive."

Ozil also picked out Arsenal's Matteo Guendouzi, currently on loan at Hertha Berlin, when asked who is the most underrated player he has played with.

"Matteo Guendouzi - I'm sure he will be a big football player one day!" he replied.

Jamie Redknapp has labelled Arsenal "a team full of kidders" in a withering denouncement of the Gunners' current first-team squad.

Following a dramatic slump in form, Arsenal have staggered to within four points of the relegation zone and were knocked out of the Carabao Cup on Tuesday night after the chastening defeat to City.

1:59 Highlights of the Carabao Cup quarter-final match between Arsenal and Man City

But Redknapp dismissed suggestions that Mikel Arteta's job should be on the line as he expressed his scorn for the players at Arteta's disposal.

"Of course you could go and sack the manager, but the bigger problem is that there's a group of players there and there's only three or four that if you were the manager coming in, you'd say I could trust those players," said Redknapp.

"That will be the problem with this team. Too many of them, no matter what you do, will let you down. It's a team full of kidders right now and I feel sorry for the young players. Arsenal have got to stick with the manager and give him time to get out a lot of the players that aren't good enough.

"I keep hearing about dressing-room unrest and someone in the dressing room that's giving information. If you've got that, you've got major problems.

"You've got no chance. You've got to get rid of those players as quickly as possible and it is not easy to do. If you get rid of the manager, who comes in? Who's out there?"