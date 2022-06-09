Alexandre Lacazette: Lyon announce return of former striker after he left Arsenal

Lyon have announced the return of Alexandre Lacazette on a free transfer after the forward left Arsenal.

The forward's contract at the Emirates Stadium was due to expire at the end of this month and has moved back to the club he began his career at before moving to Arsenal in 2017.

Laczette made his name at Lyon, where he scored 129 times, after coming through the academy at the French club. Lacazette's arrival is a coup for Lyon, who finished eighth in Ligue 1 this season and will not compete in Europe in the upcoming campaign.

Since moving to north London five years ago, Lacazette scored 71 times in 206 games for Arsenal but the 31-year-old managed just six last term and both him and Arsenal decided to go their separate ways.

