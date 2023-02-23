Bukayo Saka: Arsenal forward close to agreeing new long-term contract

Arsenal are close to finalising a new long-term contract with Bukayo Saka.

There is nothing agreed yet but there is willingness from all parties to conclude a deal.

On Thursday, the Daily Mail reported the forward could sign a deal worth £10m a year.

The report claims the 21-year-old has told the Gunners he wants to stay at the Premier League leaders after significant progress towards an agreement being made in recent weeks.

The new long-term deal will reportedly be worth in excess of £200,000-per-week and would likely make him the club's best-paid player.

The Arsenal academy graduate's current deal runs until the summer of 2024.

The England winger, who has reportedly attracted interest from Manchester City, has been a key performer for Mikel Arteta's side this season having scored 10 goals in 31 appearances in all competitions.

Arsenal aiming to secure futures of best young players

Earlier this month Gabriel Martinelli extended his stay with the club until 2027. William Saliba is another player Arsenal are keen to tie down on a new deal, with the defender's current terms expiring in the summer of 2024.

Image: Gabriel Martinelli celebrates with Bukayo Saka

"Part of the plan is to extend the contracts of our biggest talents at the club and get them to commit for the future," Arteta said when Martinelli's four-and-a-half year contract was announced.

"We are trying to do that, and we've made a start with Gabi, which is good."

When asked specifically about Saka and Saliba, and if he saw any problems arising with their contract talks, he added: "The others will be done whenever we can.

"I see everybody really happy and willing to continue with the club. But, obviously, we have to meet everyone's expectations and timing is key on that."

Mohamed Elneny this week extended his contract with Arsenal until June 2024. Reiss Nelson's future is under consideration, with the academy graduate's current deal ending after this campaign.