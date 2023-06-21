Kai Havertz: Arsenal close to agreeing £65m deal for Chelsea forward

Arsenal are close to reaching an agreement with Chelsea over the signing of Kai Havertz.

It is understood the Gunners will pay Chelsea £65m for the 23-year-old Germany international.

Personal terms are believed to already be in place with Havertz, with just the finer details needed to be completed before the deal is concluded.

Chelsea are understood to be satisfied with the deal as Havertz had made it clear he wanted to leave Stamford Bridge.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sky Germany's Florian Plettenberg reports that Kai Havertz is keen to join Mikel Arteta's Arsenal side, despite strong interest from Bayern Munich

It spells the end of a three-year stint at Chelsea for Havertz, who secured his place in the club's history by scoring the goal that won them a second Champions League crown in 2021.

Chelsea signed Havertz from Bayer Leverkusen in 2020 for £75m but were looking to recoup a substantial portion of what they paid after an indifferent campaign at Stamford Bridge.

The proposed transfer to Arsenal generates much-needed funds for the Blues while strengthening and adding versatility to Mikel Arteta's attacking options as the Gunners attempt to build on last season's second-place finish in the Premier League.

How would Havertz be remembered at Chelsea? Which club would be getting the better end of the deal? And what are the qualities that make him so appealing to Arsenal and Mikel Arteta?

Sky Sports' Joe Shread and Nick Wright tackle the Chelsea and Arsenal angles respectively.

'Positive' talks continue over Declan Rice

Positive negotiations continue between Arsenal and West Ham over midfielder over Declan Rice.

The London clubs are working on both the fee and payment structure of the deal after Arsenal saw a second bid, worth a club-record £90m, rejected on Tuesday.

