Emile Smith Rowe: Fulham agree club record transfer deal in principle with Arsenal

Fulham have an agreement in principle with Arsenal to sign Emile Smith Rowe.

The deal - a club record for Fulham - will see them pay an initial £27m, plus add-ons that could take the total to £34m.

Final details are being sorted between the clubs but personal terms for the midfielder have been agreed in principle - and Smith Rowe is expected to have a medical this week.

Smith Rowe played only 346 minutes in the Premier League last season, making just three starts, with a knee injury ruling him out for six weeks in October.

The 24-year-old has won three senior England caps, the last in March 2022, but he was a member of the squad that won the UEFA European Under-21 Championship last summer.

Image: Emile Smith Rowe has taken part in Arsenal's pre-season preparations.

Fulham fly to Portugal for a pre-season training camp on Tuesday and it is hoped Smith Rowe will join up with them at some point during the camp.

Smith Rowe has been keen on the move with the 23-year-old's primary motivation having always been regular first-team football. It is seen as a good move for all parties.

He has been with the Arsenal squad during their pre-season tour in the United States and was an unused substitute in last week's friendly against Bournemouth in Los Angeles as the Gunners won on penalties.

Speaking after Arsenal's 2-1 win against Manchester United in LA, Mikel Arteta believes his squad have good foundations to build from and is happy with how the pre-season preparations are going.

Asked about Smith Rowe's future after the game, Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta said: "There are things happening in the background at the moment.

"We decided the best thing to do was to keep him away from the game today."

Smith Rowe was then not in the squad for their friendly against Manchester United over the weekend.

The 2024 summer transfer window officially closes on August 30 at 11pm UK time in the Premier League and 11.30pm in Scotland.

The Premier League has brought forward Deadline Day to link up with the other major leagues in Europe. The closing dates were set following discussions with the leagues in England, Germany, Italy, Spain and France.